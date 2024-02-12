Plastic surgeon Ronald Bergman sues his ex-attorneys over $800K Medicare overbilling case

A prominent plastic surgeon who two years ago paid more than $800,000 to settle claims of improper Medicare and Medicaid billing is now suing a number of his former attorneys, claiming that it was their bad advice that left him stuck with the bill.

Dr. Ronald Bergman's lawsuit brings claims against Des Moines law firms Brown Winick Graves Gross and Baskerville; Shindler Anderson Goplerud & Weese; and the Weinhardt Law Firm; as well as the Des Moines branch of Dorsey & Whitney; and five individual attorneys at those firms.

Bergman's suit accuses all of them of negligence and breach of contract in the legal services they provided him, and also accuses one attorney of violating Bergman's privacy. Bergman claims he was never advised to self-report the "alleged billing irregularities" and that his attorneys failed to explore whether MercyOne Medical Center was legally responsible for the billings in question. A spokesperson for MercyOne, which is not named as a defendant, declined to comment.

Bergman's current attorney, Marc Humphrey, declined to comment beyond the allegations in the complaint. Most of the attorneys and law firms Bergman is suing did not respond to messages seeking comment. Attorney Mark Weinhardt, who represented Bergman in negotiating the $815,000 settlement, denied any negligence.

"Our firm has a reputation for having a premier white collar criminal and regulatory defense practice, and that reputation is built on the firm’s zealous defense of all its clients, including Dr. Bergman and his medical practice," Weinhardt said in a statement. "The firm stands behind the work it did and the advice it provided."

Attorney Mike Weinhardt speaks with Judge Martha Mertz Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018 at the Marion County Courthouse in a hearing on whether a $10 million wrongful death judgment against Jason Carter should be overturned.

Ex-office manager brought billing claims

Bergman's billing practices came under scrutiny following allegations by a former employee, Peggy West, in 2019. West, who worked three months as an office manager for Bergman's practice, filed a whistleblower suit alleging he was overbilling the government in three ways: mislabeling minor medical services as more costly procedures, billing under his name work done by trainee physicians who would have received a lower rate, and billing for services by a physician assistant who was not authorized to receive Medicare reimbursement.

West in court filings claimed she encountered the issues while familiarizing herself with Bergman's records and brought them repeatedly to his attention. But she said he told her he'd been billing that way for years, overruled her directions to other staff to correct the billings, and made threatening comments, including that he knew people in the "Mexican Mafia."

Bergman eventually settled the lawsuit in 2022 without admitting wrongdoing. West, as the one who brought the complaint, received $200,000 of the settlement.

West separately sued Bergman for what she described as pervasive sexual discrimination and harassment at his practice, one of three such lawsuits filed by female employees and physicians in 2020 and 2021. She later filed additional claims for retaliation and defamation after he accused her of stealing from him during her employment, resulting in criminal charges against her that were later dropped. West later dismissed that lawsuit.

Bergman claims lawyers gave bad advice

In his new court filing, Bergman says he first learned about possible billing issues in 2018, prior to West's hiring, and that he consulted several attorneys who told him there was "a small possibility" some of his billings could cause issues with Medicare. Bergman then turned to attorneys at Brown Winnick, a prominent local business law firm, and a subsequent audit in February 2019 identified "a myriad of internal problems" including billing mistakes and inadequate training of those responsible for billing.

The complaint describes the attorneys' efforts to resolve the issues, but says they had not done so by October 2019, when West filed her complaint. In particular, Bergman says, his attorneys never gave a "formal legal recommendation" that he self-report the issues to federal officials. Had he done so, he alleges, he would have faced much lower potential damages.

He also faults his various attorneys for failing to investigate whether MercyOne, which ran the plastic surgery fellowship in which the procedures in question took place, was legally responsible for the resulting billing, or whether the manufacturer of one medical product was to blame for alleged fraudulent billing related to its use.

More claims related to Board of Medicine case

Bergman, 74, also is enmeshed in a years-long dispute with the Iowa Board of Medicine about whether he remains fit to practice, and he accuses his past attorneys of mishandling aspects of that matter as well.

Among other alleged errors, he blames his legal team for failing to contest an order from the Board requiring him to undergo a medical evaluation, and one attorney for providing medical records that he claims were inaccurate to medical facilities that subsequently denied him admitting privileges.

Bergman, through Humphrey, has asked a district judge to reverse the board's order restricting his practice, and his appeal is currently pending.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com or 715-573-8166.

