New plastics ban in Newtown Township takes aim at bags, utensils and straws

After years of deliberations and discussions with community members and business leaders, Newtown Township's Board of Supervisors banned single-use plastic bags and the measure goes into effect this week.

TThe ordinance, passed Dec. 6, specifically bans single-use plastic bags, expanded polystyrene food service products, single-use plastic straws, and single-use plastic utensils by retail establishments within the township.

"We've talked to over 115 businesses and created a business list on which we send out notices to businesses. I'd say 95% percent of businesses have already done this, and the others are willing to comply, including the big chain stores," said Supervisor Elen Snyder. "We've worked very hard on this for the past four years."

Single-use plastic bag ban to go into effect next week; businesses receive grace period

Once the ban on single-use plastic bags goes into effect, businesses will have a 120-day grace period to comply. If business owners fail to comply, that can be fined up to $200.

And for shoppers, that means you will have remember to bring along your own reusable shopping bags, or purchase one from the store if available.

Those issues, said Newtown resident Bradley Cooper, are a problem.

"I do not agree with this because I don't think it's right that politicians tell businesses what to do," said Cooper, who pointed to the environmental costs of producing reusable cotton bags. "It's been said that businesses are on board with this, but they have no choice but to comply because they can't afford the fee."

Newtown Township considers bag ban: What to know about Newtown Township's proposed ban on plastics bags, utensils and straws

Faran Savitz, the Zero Waste Advocate for Pro-envrionment nonprofit PennEnvironment said "plastic bags are the poster child for the environmental harm caused by single-use plastics," and hailed the action.

"Every resident has had the experience of watching plastic bags blowing down our streets and through our neighborhoods, seeing plastic bags stuck in curbside trees and bushes, or in our parks and other outdoor places we love," read a portion of Savitz' statement. "It's so exciting that these laws are spreading across Pennsylvania. With the passage of a plastics ordinance in this township, it shows the incredible leadership coming from local officials in the fight against plastic waste and pollution."

Bans on single-use plastics elsewhere in Bucks County

Doylestown Township and Solebury have passed resolutions to reduce the use of plastic while Doylestown Borough is considering a resolution. Warrington also is reviewing plastics use there.

Next to ban single-use plastic bags? Could a plastic bag ban be coming to your Bucks County town? Here is who's considering it next

Philadelphia, Narberth and West Chester passed ordinances and Bethlehem, Lehigh County and Pittsburgh are considering similar measures. Several states, including New Jersey, have also enacted measures to reduce the use of plastics.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: What the ban on single-use plastic bags in Newtown Township means