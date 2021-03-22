Plastics recycling in 90 percent garbage, John Oliver says, but that's not your fault and there is a fix

Peter Weber
·2 min read
"Plastic really is ubiquitous," but "for almost as long as plastics have been around, there's been the question of what to do with them after they're used," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. This is an urgent, growing question, too. "Half of all plastics ever made have been produced since 2005," he said, and "a lot less plastic winds up getting recycled than you might think" — less than 9 percent in the U.S.

"The fact is, a huge amount of the plastic surrounding us isn't recycled because it's not really recyclable, and that means that it ends up in landfills, or burned, or in the ocean, where it breaks down into microplastics, gets eaten by fish, and can end up inside us," Oliver said. "A recent study even estimated that an average person globally could be ingesting about a credit card's worth of plastic into their system every week. Which kind of explains Capital One's new slogan: 'What's in your stomach?'"

Oliver ran through the history of platics and plastics waste, but he focused on "how the plastics industry has managed to convince us all that it's our fault." Even the recyling movement is "often bankrolled by companies that wanted to drill home the message that it is your responsibility to deal with the environmental impact of their products," he said. "And honestly, it wasn't all that difficult for them to convince us that all their waste is recyclable, because we so badly want to believe it." The recycling industry calls this "wishcycling."

This is a complicated problem, exacerbated by China's 2018 decision to stop taking most of the world's platic recycling waste, Oliver said. "On a personal level, I know this can feel demoralizing, because it can seem that recycling is pointless. But it's important to know that it's not. We should absolutely keep recycling paper, cardboard, and aluminum — and even recycling plastic, while it may be 90 percent more pointless than you assumed, can still have modest environmental benefits," if you recycle only the kinds your local municipality accepts. But "our personal behavior is not the main culprit here, despite what the plastics industry has spent decades and millions of dollars trying to convince us," he said. "The real 'behavior change' has to come from plastics manufacturers themselves." There is a lot of NSFW language before Oliver gets to his proposed solution. Watch below.

  • How virtual worlds can recreate the geographic history of life

    Forest near Sarayaku, Ecuador. skifatenum, CC BYThe Amazon and the adjacent Andean slopes in South America host an astonishing richness of plants and animals. These species have been sources of food, shelter and medicine since the arrival of humans and a target of scientific curiosity since the days of the earliest European naturalist explorers. What processes produce such hot spots of species richness, and why does biodiversity gradually decline towards higher latitudes and drier climates? Scientists have proposed many competing explanations, but there is no easy way to test them. As biogeographers, those of us who study the geography of life on the planet, we do not have the option of carrying out real-world experiments. It would be both impractical and unethical to undertake massive introductions or exterminations of species and then wait centuries or millennia for results. Instead, as reported in our 2018 study published in the journal Science, we brought together an interdisciplinary team of biogeographers and climate modelers to create a virtual world – a place to do virtual experiments. The world we recreated was a time-lapse simulation of life on the continent of South America, from 800,000 years ago up to the present, through the whipsaw climates of the last eight glacial cycles. If patterns of biodiversity produced in this simulated world produced reasonably realistic patterns of diversity, then we could be confident that the ecological and evolutionary processes built into the simulation were right. What we found was a surprise beyond our fondest expectations. The maps of South American species diversity that emerged from our simulations looked remarkably similar to maps of living birds, mammals and plants. What’s more, the simulations confirmed intermittent migration corridors between the Andes and the Atlantic Rainforest in southeastern Brazil. These regions are currently isolated from each other by drier climates, but scientists have long suspected that connections existed, based on the presence of closely related living species in both regions. Virtual life in a virtual world Each simulation began with a single imaginary species, seeded somewhere on a detailed topographic map of South America. In time steps of 500 years, totaling 1,600 steps in all, the climate was updated with a state-of-the-art paleo-climate model created by our colleagues Neil Edwards and Phil Holden at The Open University in the U.K. In all we ran more than a thousand simulations, each with a different combination of settings for just four variables: – How long a population must be isolated to become a new species – How fast species can evolve to survive, in response to climate change – How far a species can move across unsuitable habitat – How strongly closely related species compete with each other. Why was the strong correspondence between our simulated maps of species richness and the real-world maps for birds, mammals and plants so surprising? Because our simulations covered only a tiny slice of time in the long history of South America. Eight hundred thousand years may seem like deep time, but South America separated from Africa 130 million years ago, and the Andes began their rise 25 million years ago. A growing list of South American plant and animal groups are now known to have diversified over the Late Quaternary Period – roughly the past 800,000 years – but most species on the continent are much older. We also were surprised that our simulated maps resembled actual species richness patterns so closely, because our maps were not guided by any particular target pattern of diversity. They were built strictly on fundamental processes, as understood from basic research in ecology and evolutionary biology. For example, we modeled evolutionary adaptation to climate extremes using principles and equations from population genetics. From cradle to museum to grave Species alive today are survivors. They are the upper tips of evolutionary trees with many dead branches below, which represent extinctions in the past. Evolutionary biologists are now able to infer, in many cases, where the ancestors of living species may have lived. Regions where species proliferated in the past have come to be called “cradles” of speciation. For example, the Andean slopes have long been considered a hot spot of speciation. Charles Darwin’s first diagram of an evolutionary tree, from his First Notebook on Transmutation of Species (1837). His notes make clear that he understood that extinctions are an essential element of evolution: ‘Thus genera would be formed bearing relation to ancient types with several extinct forms.’ Regions where species have persisted for especially long periods are called “museums.” Any region, such as the Amazon, where many ancient species persist can be considered a biogeographical museum. In contrast, reckoning where the dead branches in the evolutionary tree should be placed on the map – the “graves” – is virtually impossible by studying the geography of living survivors. Through our simulations, we followed and mapped the entire “lifetime trajectory” of each virtual species, from cradle to grave, in space and in time. As the climate changes from step to step in a simulation, the geographical range of a species (its location on the map) may be fragmented by unsuitable climate. If a fragment persists in isolation long enough, it is declared a new species. The time of fragmentation and the location of such a fragment during this period of isolation defines the “cradle segment” of its lifetime trajectory. When and if a virtual species goes extinct, we record the time and plot on the map the location of the decline towards extinction, which represents the “grave segment” of the species’ lifetime trajectory. The time and place that each species persists between the cradle stage and grave stage defines the “museum segment” of its lifetime trajectory. Our simulations produced maps of cradles, museums, and for the first time, graves. The maps confirmed that the eastern slopes of the Andes and the western Amazon are cradles of speciation. Graves of extinction coincided with cradles in some regions, such as the Amazon, and were displaced from cradles in others, such as the Andes. The eastern slope of the tropical Andes proved to be not only a cradle, but also a rich museum of biodiversity. We also kept track of when speciation and extinction peaked and declined over the course of the simulations, and found that glacial cycles drove both processes. Peaks of extinction tended to follow peaks of speciation in periods of rapid warming at the end of cold glacial periods. Climate dynamics and topography drive the patterns Our study leads us to believe that patterns of richness for living species, regardless of a species’ age, have their origins in the same underlying processes that we modeled in the simulation. The interaction between the turbulent climates of the past 800,000 years and the dramatic landscapes of South America drove speciation in some younger groups of plants and animals, but shuffled the location of both young and ancient species in concert, indiscriminately. Human activities are forcing changes in the global climate at an unprecedented rate, much faster than the climate dynamics in our model. We know that species are already on the move, their ranges shifting at alarming rates on land and in the seas, with profound effects on human life and livelihoods. Although our simulations were not designed to predict the future, they vividly reveal the dynamic power of climate change to shape life on Earth.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more:Why we need a ‘moon shot’ to catalogue the Earth’s biodiversityWill we soon see another wave of bird extinctions in the Americas?Simulating evolution: how close do computer models come to reality? Robert K. Colwell has received funding from Coordenação de Aperfeiçoamento de Pessoal de Nível Superior (CAPES), Brazil, for this project.Thiago F. Rangel was supported by the Conselho Nacional de Desenvolvimento Científico e Tecnológico (CNPq) and by Coordenação de Aperfeiçoamento de Pessoal de Nível Superior (CAPES), Brazil. This project is also supported by INCT in Ecology, Evolution and Biodiversity Conservation, funded by MCTIC/CNPq and FAPEG.

  • In Defense of Private Schools

    The latest cover of The Atlantic features a golden desk and the bold title “Private Schools Are Indefensible.” In the article, Caitlin Flanagan details her experience working at a premier private school in New York and the opulence within the building’s walls — billion-dollar endowments, theater prosceniums, and an archeologist in residence. Such extravagance, she argues, would not exist “in a just society.” I’ve taught in both public and private schools, and I do not recognize the caricature of private education that Flanagan furnishes. The private-school classroom where I currently spend my time has a few broken desks, a whiteboard donated with charming dents, and drafty windows. In reality, the per-pupil budget of private schooling is a few thousand dollars cheaper than that of public schooling. The same disparity goes for teacher salaries. In her article she employs anecdotes from a select few schools to then slander private education in general. It’s a singular, personal narrative through which she attempts to delegitimize an entire system. I feel no particular warmth for elitist institutions such as the Dalton School, which Flanagan decries. It peddles progressive politics to sanctimonious elites. A select few private schools truly are bastions of privilege and wealth — elites walling themselves off into elite institutions for their elite lives — but most are not, and it’s disingenuous to base an analysis of the education system on those few outliers. In reality, there are countless reasons that a family might choose to send their child to a private school. In my experience, I’ve seen children move to escape bullying. I’ve seen others seek out religious devotion or even just sports programs. Some, with ADHD and dyslexia, seek out more-personalized classrooms. The second thrust of her essay is a criticism of the power dynamics in private education. According to Flanagan, budgets and outspoken parents, not necessarily childhood needs, dictate what happens within the school walls. Even if we accept her premise, she ignores any comparison to the public system, where unions have had the power to close schools for months now despite a near consensus among medical experts who maintain that opening would be safe. The dichotomy isn’t between private schools that are beholden to money and public schools that put students’ interests first, and that gets to the true weakness of Flanagan’s argument. She forgoes reckoning with the state of public education. According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, nicknamed the Nation’s Report Card, only 44 percent of fourth-graders scored at or above the proficient level in reading. The achievement gap between black and white students remains almost as stark as it was in the 1960s. Tales of teachers suffering physical abuse and of schools teetering on the edge of chaos regularly circulate though the education world. I have restrained a student after he got his eye blackened in a fight, and I’ve talked another down from a vise-grip headlock. A colleague admitted herself to a psychiatric hospital thanks to the abuse she suffered. Public schools guarantee no equity. Where I grew up, schools only a few miles apart featured either brand-new, Astroturf fields or gang fights, depending on the side of town. Any public school that requires a $900,000 home to attend in-district can hardly be a purveyor of equity, despite its status as “public.” I admit that these anecdotes and statistics are not representative of public education as a whole. They are a few outliers that do as much to offer an accurate picture of public education as Flanagan’s essay does of private education. She has detailed the top end of a bell curve and called it unjust. However, the appropriate response to disparities isn’t to simply cut off the top of the bell curve; rather, it should be policies that shift the median higher. There are policies that disproportionately benefit low-income students without robbing families of their right to private education. Charter schools, publicly funded but locally run institutions, reflect one such policy. A study from Stanford found that charter schools in suburban neighborhoods performed no better than their traditional public-school counterparts, as the suburban districts were well funded and well run. However, for students of color and students in poverty, charter schools outperformed public schools. Charter schools work to shrink disparities without limiting any family’s right to secure the education they desire for their children. The results needn’t remain merely in data. High-performing charter schools, such as Uncommon in New York and Michaela in London, serve disproportionately underprivileged students and still outperform even the most affluent districts. Moreover, the teachers and administrators of these schools write best-selling books such as Teach Like a Champion or The Power of Culture to spread the keys to their success — high behavioral standards, traditional curricula, and teacher quality. A second and related policy is school choice, whereby students select the school they would like to attend and then funding follows them there. In the current model, students are assigned to a school, which is funded by property taxes. Students in poor neighborhoods are locked into underfunded schools. If Flanagan wants to address injustice in the system, here is a prime target. Many segregationists in the Jim Crow era opposed school choice and supported school zoning laws as a means to achieve their racist agenda. School zoning laws are not unlike redlining, whereby African-American families were barred from mortgages in desirable neighborhoods while the government subsidized loans for many whites. African Americans were thereby prevented from acquiring capital across generations through homeownership. The difference now is that the capital in question isn’t property but education. Notably, studies find that school choice, like the charter-school system, disproportionately benefits students of color. Students are able to attend schools that better fit their needs, and the influx and outflow of students from successful or failing systems applies local pressure to improve them and foster grassroots change. Taken together, school choice and charter-school policies would raise the quality of education for the entirety of the American school system, lifting up the bottom without infringing on the rights of others. Instead of having to rely on public schools that offer a mixed bag of educational theories and qualities, students could pick from charter schools, private schools, religious schools, art schools, vocational schools, and a host of other institutions that best fit their needs. In sum, Flanagan begins with an incorrect understanding of private education. She proceeds from her own personal experience and concludes with a policy recommendation that would do little to help the poor for whom she has so much concern. She draws attention to a ludicrous disparity between the most affluent and the poorest schools in America but recommends that we push down those who, even through hard work, not just corruption, have reached the top. Caitlin Flanagan has penned some of the more thoughtful essays that I’ve read in recent years. While she does attempt a level of nuance in her article, clarifying that she’s discussing only the most elite of private schools, she buries the clarification in the body of the essay, while the title declares in bold words that private schools are indefensible, and in her conclusion she gestures at universal public education. She has cherry-picked qualitative effects from a few limited cases, in a seeming attempt to discredit the very existence of private schools, a bold argument poorly defended.

