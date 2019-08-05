Is Plastika Kritis (ATH:PLAKR) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Plastika Kritis S.A. (ATH:PLAKR) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Plastika Kritis's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Plastika Kritis had debt of €15.1m at the end of December 2018, a reduction from €19.4m over a year. But it also has €58.4m in cash to offset that, meaning it has €43.3m net cash.

ATSE:PLAKR Historical Debt, August 5th 2019 More

How Strong Is Plastika Kritis's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Plastika Kritis had liabilities of €47.2m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €9.40m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of €58.4m and €63.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has €65.5m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Plastika Kritis is using debt in a way that is appears to be both safe and conservative. Given it has easily adequate short term liquidity, we don't think it will have any issues with its lenders. Succinctly put, Plastika Kritis boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

But the other side of the story is that Plastika Kritis saw its EBIT decline by 4.1% over the last year. If earnings continue to decline at that rate the company may have increasing difficulty managing its debt load. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Plastika Kritis's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Plastika Kritis has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the most recent three years, Plastika Kritis recorded free cash flow worth 52% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.