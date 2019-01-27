Should Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL) Be Part Of Your Portfolio?

Dividends play an important role in compounding returns in the long run and end up forming a sizeable part of investment returns. Historically, Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL) has paid a dividend to shareholders. It currently yields 2.3%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at Plastiques du Val de Loire in more detail.

5 questions I ask before picking a dividend stock

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Is it paying an annual yield above 75% of dividend payers?

Has it consistently paid a stable dividend without missing a payment or drastically cutting payout?

Has it increased its dividend per share amount over the past?

Can it afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will it be able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future?

Does Plastiques du Val de Loire pass our checks?

The company currently pays out 9.6% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting a higher payout ratio of 15% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of around 2.5%. However, EPS is forecasted to fall to €1.66 in the upcoming year. Therefore, although payout is expected to increase, the fall in earnings may not equate to higher dividend income.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

If there is one thing that you want to be reliable in your life, it’s dividend stocks and their constant income stream. Whilst its per-share payments have increased during the past 10 years, there has been some hiccups. Investors have seen reductions in the dividend per share in the past, although, it has picked up again.

Relative to peers, Plastiques du Val de Loire generates a yield of 2.3%, which is on the low-side for Chemicals stocks.

Next Steps:

With these dividend metrics in mind, I definitely rank Plastiques du Val de Loire as a strong income stock, and is worth further research for anyone who considers dividends an important part of their portfolio strategy. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. I’ve put together three pertinent factors you should further examine:

