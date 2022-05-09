Platek sent to prison for 18 to 75 years for extreme child abuse case

Nicholas Platek, 27, tried to withdraw his plea Monday. He had pleaded "no contest" to first-degree child abuse as a third habitual offender for a series of abuses that left a now 3-year-old immobile, blind and deaf, after abuse over several days in October 2020.

Platek will serve a minimum of 18-75 years under the plea agreement.

Through Branch County Chief Assistant Public Defender Chris Vreeland, Platek moved to withdraw his plea. citing 16 months he was held in jail without a speedy trial. He cites a long list of reasons, including ineffective assistance of counsel. Platek claimed Prosecutor Zack Stempien threatened to put him away for life if convicted at trial.

Platek said he was denied his rights and told that he would receive the maximum under the guidelines if he went to trial. Platek filed a grievance against Vreeland.

Judge Bill O'Grady pointed out that he went in detail through the rights at the March 31 plea. The judge noted Platek lied under oath during his plea, if what he claimed now was true. In the interest of justice, the judge denied the plea withdrawal.

Stempien called Platek "the monster in any child's closet" based on his criminal history of drugs and abuse.

"He is a vicious monster in the closet that left a child a paraplegic in need of constant care," Stempien said.

O'Grady said this case could call for "cruel and unusual punishment" prohibited by the constitution.

The baby girl was in Platek's care while her mother worked.

Platek called the mother when he said the baby was not responsive at their apartment. Child Protective Services and Coldwater police were called by emergency staff at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital when the child was brought in Oct. 5.

While the mother took the baby to the hospital, Platek packed his belongings and fled.

After initial treatment at ProMedica, the baby was transferred to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.

Bronson pediatrician Dr. Sarah Brown diagnosed the child with a long list of abuses, including head trauma, severe traumatic brain injury with bilateral internal bleeding and cerebral trauma.

There was severe retinal bleeding in both eyes, severe traumatic mouth injury, "multiple contusions to the forehead and temple, lung opacities most consistent with lung contusions, cardiac contusion, 7-mm open wound on the left forearm, and several open wounds on her ankles, and consistent with a burn injury."

Brown believed the brain bleeding "was caused by angular acceleration/deceleration injury, classically caused by a midair strike."

The doctor also said, the injury to the victim's lip was caused by "severe impact or by forceful insertion of an object into the victim's mouth."

Brown, a leading authority on child abuse, reported that forceful kicks likely caused the lung and heart contusions to the victim's chest. Those burn injuries to the legs and ankles "were consistent with a flame applied to the skin."

The brain injury likely occurred close to when the baby was brought to ProMedica, but other injuries happened before that date.

Platek was convicted of child abuse in 2010. Then his two-year-old daughter was found playing with a syringe and cotton ball at his Union City home. The child tested positive for "morphine" in her blood. Platek admitted he was using heroin at the time. He also pleaded guilty to possession of heroin.

