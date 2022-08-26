Platinum Investment Management (ASX:PTM) Is Reducing Its Dividend To A$0.07

Platinum Investment Management Limited (ASX:PTM) is reducing its dividend from last year's comparable payment to A$0.07 on the 15th of September. The dividend yield of 7.5% is still a nice boost to shareholder returns, despite the cut.

Platinum Investment Management Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before making this announcement, Platinum Investment Management's dividend was higher than its profits, but the free cash flows quite comfortably covered it. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 31.4% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could reach 128%, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from A$0.21 total annually to A$0.14. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 4.0% per year. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Platinum Investment Management's earnings per share has shrunk at 11% a year over the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, Platinum Investment Management has 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about. Is Platinum Investment Management not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

