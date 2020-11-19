Platinum Market Size USD 563.6 Million by 2026 | Valuates Reports

·8 min read

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Platinum Market is segmented by Type (Purity 5%, Purity 10%, Purity 99%, Others), by Application (Catalysis, Medical Tools, Flat Panel Monitors, Alloying Agent, Others). This is a new Report published on Valuates Reports in Metals & Mining Category. It also covers Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2026.

Valuates Reports Logo
Valuates Reports Logo

The global Platinum market size is projected to reach USD 563.6 Million by 2026, from USD 502.8 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 1.9% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of platinum market size are growing investments in hydrogen fuel cells, the shift in consumer preference to hybrid vehicles and the growing need to curb emissions.

This report focuses on Platinum volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. This report represents the overall Platinum market size by analyzing historical data and prospects from a global perspective. This report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report For COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Platinum Market: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Othe-2B381/Platinum_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF PLATINUM MARKET SIZE

Increasing investments in hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are expected to drive the growth of the platinum market size. Compared to internal combustion engines, fuel cell electric vehicles use twice the amount of platinum. Hydrogen is used as a fuel in fuel cell vehicles, and platinum catalysts the chemical reaction with oxygen in the air, producing water and electricity. The electric motor uses the electricity produced, and water is released through the exhaust, achieving zero emissions.

The negative effects of COVID-19 persisted at the beginning of 2020, but the widespread relaxation of restrictive pandemic control policies, coupled with government stimulus measures, saw an increase in global economic activity. With mines ramping up to full production, refined processing capacity returning to more natural levels, and demand in the automotive and jewelry segments experiencing sharp V-shaped recoveries, platinum market size is expected to increase drastically.

Demand for platinum in medical devices and cancer treatment is expected to increase the platinum market size growth. Based on research, we continue to see growth in platinum-based active pharmaceutical ingredients for cancer treatment for both local and export markets.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-2B381/platinum

COVID-19 IMPACT ON PLATINUM MARKET

Although the COVID impact can be seen on the Platinum market, the effect was significantly lower than anticipated. Market players expect the demand for platinum to increase significantly due to its use not only in the development of green hydrogen but also in fuel cells for hybrid fuel cell vehicles (FCEVs).

The need to continue the transition away from the internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to electric ones, both battery and fuel cell, is another pandemic-driven development beneficial to the platinum market. In 2020, as automotive CO2 mitigation strategies involve a large range of diesel and diesel hybrid vehicles, we will likely see increased platinum demand.

Inquire for Customization: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Othe-2B381/Platinum_Market

PLATINUM MARKET SHARE

In 2019, Asia Pacific held the largest platinum market share in terms of revenue. Due to automotive manufacturing powerhouses regions, such as India, China and Japan, the region is expected to hold a leading position over the forecast period. Moreover, the introduction of new regulatory standards, such as BS-VI in the Indian automotive sector, is likely to force manufacturers to reduce contaminants' emissions and increase fuel quality. Strong demand for platinum as an investment commodity drives the platinum market size in the Asia Pacific region.

North America and Europe are expected to hold significant market share due to the rising demand for diesel hybrid vehicles and investment prospects due to the commodity's declining prices.

By Region

  • North America,

  • Europe,

  • Asia Pacific,

  • Latin America,

  • Middle East and Africa

Inquire for Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Othe-2B381/Platinum_Market

PLATINUM MARKET SEGMENTATION

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

  • Purity 5%

  • Purity 10%

  • Purity 99%

  • Others.

By Application:

  • Catalysis

  • Medical Tools

  • Flat Panel Monitors

  • Alloying Agent

  • Others.

TOP COMPANIES IN THE PLATINUM MARKET

Due to growing scrutiny by regulatory authorities worldwide, most vendors are in constant search of achieving sustainability in their operations. By establishing joint ventures with foreign companies, a few regional suppliers concentrate on developing efficient extraction technologies to minimize production costs.

Some of the top companies in the platinum market include,

  • Anglo American Platinum

  • Stillwater Mining

  • Lonmin

  • Impala Platinum

  • Eastern Platinum

  • Norilsk Nickel

  • Glencore Xstrata

  • African Rainbow Minerals

  • North American Palladium

  • Others.

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Othe-2B381&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Othe-2B381&lic=enterprise-license

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

  • Platinum and Palladium Carbon Catalyst Sales Market : The global Platinum and Palladium Carbon Catalyst market size is projected to reach USD 568.3 Million by 2026, from USD 454.3 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026. The major production regions are distributed in Europe, USA, India and China. In 2016, Europe had produced 43.6 MT, with a production share of 37.52%. USA platinum and palladium carbon catalyst production also increased from 20 MT in 2012 to 23.2 MT in 2016, with a CAGR of 3.78%.

  • Platinum Nanoparticles Market: Major factors driving the growth of platinum nanoparticles market size are the increasing research and development expenditures for nanomaterials in the automotive, medical and chemical industries. The report includes a country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and application segment in terms of sales and revenue for 2015-2026.

  • Platinum Group Metals Market: One of the significant factors contributing to Platinum Group Metals Market size's growth is the rise in the demand for platinum and palladium jewelry. The report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historical and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth.

  • Platinum Catalysts Market: Following are the segments covered by type Platinum Based, Platinum Ruthenium Alloy Based, by application Car Exhaust Purification, Chemicals, Petrochemical, Fuel cell and by various regions.

  • Platinum Series Metals Market: Segments covered by type Iridium Metal, Rhodium Metal, Palladium Metal, Palladium Metal, Platinum Metal, Osmium Metal, Ruthenium Metal, by application Chemical Manufacturing, Catalyst, Electricals and Electronics, Jewellery and by various regions.

  • Platinum Target Market: Segments covered by type Plane Target, Rotating Target, by application Microelectronics, Monitor, Storage and by various regions.

  • Platinum on Carbon (Pt/C) Market: Segments covered by type Military Grade, Industrial Grade, Optical Grade, by application Synthetic Chemistry, Alternative Energy and by various regions.

  • Global and China Platinum Wire Market: Segments covered by type Purity: Above 99.95%, Purity:Above 99.99%, by application Automotive, Mining, Steel, Oil & Gas, Transportation and by various regions.

  • Platinum Resistance Thermometers Market: Segments covered by type 2 Wire, 3 Wire, 4 Wire, by application Commercial, Industrial and by various regions.

  • Ultra Fine Platinum Powder Market: Segments covered by type High Platinum Powder, Alloyed Platinum Powder, by application Catalysts, Electronics, Chemical, Jewelry and by various regions.

  • Platinum Temperature Sensors Market: Segments covered by type Thin-film, Wire-wound, Coiled Elements, by application Automotive Industry, HVAC, Pharmaceutical Industry, Food Industry and by various regions.

  • Platinum Compounds Market: Segments covered by type Oxides, Sulfides, Chlorides, Fluorides, Bromides, Iodides, by application Pharmaceutical Industry, Chemical Industry and by various regions.

  • Global and Japan Platinum Jewelry Market: Segments covered by type Necklaces, Earrings, Bracelets & Rings, by application Collections, Wedding, Festive blessing, Fashion and by various regions.

  • Platinum Mining Market: Segments covered by type Platinum, Palladium, Rhodium, Osmium, Ruthenium, Iridium, by application Refining of platinum, Jewellery of platinum, Precious stone and by various regions.

Click Here to Find Similar Reports On Platinum Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports
sales@valuates.com
For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225
For IST Call +91-8040957137
WhatsApp : +91 9945648335
Website: https://reports.valuates.com
Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports
Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/platinum-market-size-usd-563-6-million-by-2026--valuates-reports-301176967.html

SOURCE Valuates Reports

Latest Stories

  • The Trumps are refusing to turn over the keys to the Bidens — and Michelle and Barack Obama have had enough

    Two days after the 2016 election, the Obamas welcomed then-President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump to the White House in a symbolic gesture epitomizing the peaceful transfer of power. The Trumps have afforded the Bidens no such invitation.

  • Delaware Teens Lured a Classmate Into the Woods—Then Murdered Her With a Baseball Bat: Prosecutors

    A Delaware teenager has been charged with murder after allegedly luring her classmate into the woods and beating her to death alongside the girl’s ex-boyfriend, prosecutors said.Annika Stalczynski, 17, was arrested on Monday after a New Castle County grand jury indicted her on several charges—including first-degree murder, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, and conspiracy—for Madison Sparrow’s Oct. 2 slaying, according to the Delaware Attorney General’s office. Prosecutors allege Stalczynski, along with Sparrow’s ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Noah Sharp, conspired to lure the teenager to the woods behind Maclary Elementary School, before they ambushed and fatally beat her with a metal baseball bat.The grand jury also indicted Sharp, who was arrested a few days after Sparrow’s death, on the same charges. The teenagers are in custody on $1 million bail.Utah Man Dies in Car Crash After Confessing He Killed His Wife: Authorities“Every murder is an outrage, but the murder of a child strikes at everything we hold dear,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement. “Madison was stolen from her family and friends with her life and her dreams still ahead of her. A life has been taken and a cruel trauma has been inflicted on hundreds of people who knew and loved this kind, gentle young woman.”“My heart aches for Madi’s parents, the Sparrow family, and the entire Newark Charter community. We can never replace what these people have lost, but we can—and will—hold her killers accountable,” she added.According to court documents, prosecutors allege Sparrow, a junior at Newark Charter School, was reported missing by her mother at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 after she did not return from a trip to the store with a girlfriend.Another Fort Hood Soldier Has Been Arrested for Murder: AuthoritiesThe following day, police issued a Gold Alert for Sparrow—a notification that’s typically sent out when a senior citizen, suicidal person, or a person with a disability has gone missing. Investigators also spoke to friends and family, who revealed the 17-year-old had gone “to an area in Newark where her ex-boyfriend Noah, was located.”When authorities went to the “wooded area,” which was located behind Maclary Elementary School, they found an aluminum baseball bat, droplets of blood, and Sparrow’s clothing, according to court documents.Prosecutors state Sharp used the bat to fatally beat Sparrow to death—and that Stalczynski had planned the murder with the 19-year-old. An autopsy report confirmed Sparrow died of blunt force trauma to the head.It is not immediately clear why Stalczynski assisted Sharp in the grisly crime. But according to State Prosecutor A.J. Roop, Stalczynski and Sparrow were classmates at the Newark high school and had "known each other for some time."“I believe that they had a relationship going back over a number of years,” Roop said, according to Delaware Online. “I won't get into much more than that, or what the status was recently, but they were acquaintances, and they did know each other.”When investigators questioned Sharp on Oct. 5, following his arrest, the 19-year-old admitted he murdered his ex-girlfriend—confirming he used the bat to commit the crime, court documents state. Sharp added that after killing Sparrow, he moved her body to another “wooded area” about 20 minutes away from the elementary school off Route 896. Hours later, authorities found her body.Grand Jury Declines to Charge Officer Who Killed 21-Year-Old Dreasjon ReedSparrow’s death was met with an outcry of support online, where hundreds sent their condolences and shared stories about the 17-year-old and her family. Two vigils were also held in her honor—one in New Jersey and one at her high school—where hundreds of people met to honor the teenager described by her grandfather as “wise beyond her years.”“To think such a bright light is extinguished at such a young age senselessly,” Sparrow's grandfather, Tom Mason, said at one vigil last month. “This was not an illness. This was not even a car accident. It was an act of violence. It’s inconceivable.”Although prosecutors do not state in court documents why Sharp wanted to kill his ex-girlfriend, they do reveal the 19-year-old admitted the crime was premeditated and that he and Stalczynski murdered Sparrow “in the afternoon/evening hours” the day the teenager went missing.On Tuesday, Jennings stressed his office cannot reveal any possible motives or additional details about the grisly crime because prosecutors are “ethically restrained, for good reason.”“We want to make sure that fair trial rights are preserved, and quite frankly, we cannot imagine how painful this is for Madison's family and friends,” Jennings said. “We don't want them to suffer anymore.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Rights group condemns Iraq for execution of IS-linked men

    A prominent rights group condemned Iraq on Tuesday for the mass execution of 21 people, some with suspected links to the Islamic State group, who had been convicted on terrorism charges. The prisoners were hanged Monday in Nasiriyah Central Prison in southern Iraq, according to a semi-official provincial news site. There was no official confirmation of the executions by the Iraqi government and the judiciary has not issued a statement.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Austin, Texas

    From a vintage trailer to a lush 1950s bungalow, AD has you covered &nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Malaysia's Najib seeks to depose Goldman Sachs, ex-banker in 1MDB defence

    Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak asked a U.S. court on Tuesday for permission to seek documents and testimony from investment bank Goldman Sachs to help in his defence against criminal charges in Malaysia over the 1MDB financial scandal. Najib, who is on bail after being sentenced to 12 years in jail in July on charges of corruption and money laundering, is expected to appeal the conviction in February and faces four more trials related to the scandal. The U.S. Justice Department has said about $4.5 billion was misappropriated from state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), which Najib co-founded in 2009, including some funds Goldman had helped raise for the firm.

  • How Biden's White House media operation will differ from Trump's

    The White House Press Office, one of the most visible parts of any presidential administration, is going to look very different under Joe Biden. 

  • Cuomo warns law enforcement they have to implement his Thanksgiving Covid restrictions

    Sheriffs told residents not to worry about police checking on them

  • US drops case against ex-Mexican general after pressure

    The United States on Wednesday dropped a high-profile drug trafficking and money laundering case against a former Mexican defense secretary, an extraordinary reversal that followed an intense pressure campaign from Mexico. The full scope of Mexico’s pressure was not clear and officials were vague about what led them to drop charges in a case they celebrated as a major breakthrough just last month, when federal agents nabbed retired Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos in Los Angeles. Two officials, one Mexican and one American, said Mexico's tactics involved threatening to expel the Drug Enforcement Administration's regional director and agents unless the U.S. dropped the case.

  • Iraq-Saudi Arabia border crossing opens for trade, first time since 1990

    AL-NUKHAIB, Iraq (Reuters) - Iraq and Saudi Arabia opened the Arar border crossing for trade for the first time in three decades, the Iraqi border ports commission said on Wednesday. Arar has been closed since 1990 after the two countries cut ties following Saddam Hussein's invasion of Kuwait. Iraqi and Saudi officials including the Saudi ambassador to Iraq toured the site on Wednesday.

  • Trump in exile: How he will remain a force in the GOP, and a threat to Biden's politics of unity

    Barring something unforeseen, President Trump will leave the White House in January, but he can — and probably will — retain his grip on our politics.

  • Indian police say 4 suspected rebels killed in Kashmir

    Four suspected militants were killed and two Indian police officers were wounded Thursday in a gunfight in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said. Police Inspector-General Mukesh Singh told reporters that the shooting erupted on the outskirts of the city of Jammu and lasted three hours. Police said suspected rebels in a truck fired at a checkpoint on the main highway linking Jammu and Srinagar.

  • Canada border officer says did not take direction from FBI in interrogation of Huawei CFO

    A Canadian border official testified in an extradition hearing for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on Tuesday that he did not take direction from the U.S. FBI when he took part in Meng's interrogation prior to her arrest in 2018. Meng's legal team has argued that U.S. and Canadian authorities illegally coordinated ahead of her arrest at Vancouver International Airport on a warrant from the United States, invalidating her extradition. The testimony of Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officer Sanjit Dhillon on Tuesday was part of a witness cross examination in the hearing in British Columbia Supreme Court.

  • Trump has fired Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director

    President Trump said on Tuesday he has fired Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Chris Krebs, saying he had made a "highly inaccurate" statement on the security of the U.S. election.

  • Trump claims Michigan election board was 'viciously harassed' to certify Biden vote in Detroit

    President Trump on Wednesday lashed out after officials in Wayne County, Mich., who initially blocked certification of the votes in the election, backtracked and unanimously certified results showing Joe Biden beat him handily.

  • Fox News panel erupts at a liberal guest for saying it's 'not time to joke' about COVID-19 as US deaths near 250,000

    After mocking new COVID-19 restrictions and trading memes with the panel, Fox News' Pete Hegseth said, "People ignore them, as they should."

  • South Carolina schedules execution but doesn't have drugs

    The state of South Carolina has scheduled what could be its first execution in nearly a decade, but corrections officials say they don't have any lethal injection drugs to carry it out. The State Supreme Court set a Dec. 4 execution date for Richard Bernard Moore, a 55-year-old man who has spent 19 years on death row after he was convicted of killing a convenience store clerk in Spartanburg. The condemned man’s attorneys are seeking to stay the execution, citing the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic to those involved in the execution and its witnesses.

  • Turkey to impose new measures to fight coronavirus surge, Erdogan says

    Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that the government will impose tighter measures to respond to surging numbers of coronavirus patients and impose partial lockdowns at weekends across the country. "A lockdown restriction will be imposed outside the hours of 1000-2000 over the weekends in a way that will not disrupt supply and production chains," Erdogan said. Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan also said all schools will remain closed and continue online education until the year-end and all restaurants and cafes will only offer a delivery service.

  • Graham rebuffs 'the Squad' on calls for him to resign over Georgia meddling

    Sen. Lindsey Graham fired back on Wednesday at Democrats calling on him to resign following reports that he asked election officials in key swing states to intervene in the vote counting process in ways that could help President Trump.

  • Joe Biden announces who will be in his White House team

    The first round of senior staff appointments reflects a mix of longtime loyalist and Democratic operatives, as well as an absence of high-profile progressives far-left faction of the party.

  • Suburban Milwaukee officer who killed 3 since 2015 resigns

    A suburban Milwaukee police officer who has fatally shot three people in the line of duty since 2015, including a teenager outside a mall in February, is expected to receive about $130,000 for resigning from the force. The Wauwatosa Common Council approved a separation agreement with Joseph Mensah on Tuesday night, effective Nov. 30. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office has ruled all three shootings by Mensah were justified self-defense.