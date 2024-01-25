Platkin touts settlement on sale of large-capacity gun magazines in NJ

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office has announced a financial settlement agreement with an Indiana-based gun dealer after an investigation by the Division of Consumer Affairs found that the firm had sold large-capacity magazines to an undercover investigator.

Attorney General Matt Platkin said Element Armament has agreed to stop advertising, offering for sale and selling large-capacity magazines to New Jersey residents. The company will also prevent orders and shipments of its large-capacity magazines to addresses in the state.

Element Armament faced allegations that it had violated New Jersey’s consumer protection laws by selling and shipping four magazines to an undercover state investigator. The dealer also will pay a settlement amount of $17,705.

Are large-capacity magazines legal in New Jersey?

Since 2018, state law has prohibited the possession and sale of magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition. Large-capacity magazines typically range from 11 rounds to 100 rounds or more and allow shooters to fire a high number of bullets in a short amount of time without requiring them to pause and reload.

“New Jersey has zero tolerance for unlawful large-capacity ammunition magazines that significantly increase a shooter’s ability to injure and kill large numbers of people quickly,” Platkin said in a statement. “We are committed to identifying and holding accountable those who market and sell LCMs in violation of the New Jersey laws that protect our consumers and keep our residents safe from gun violence.”

When were the magazines sold to a NJ investigator?

The Division of Consumer Affairs alleges that in July 2022, an investigator was able to use the Element Armament website to buy two 13-round magazines, one 50-round magazine and one 60-round magazine and have them shipped from the store in Whiteland, Indiana, to an undercover address in New Jersey.

Element Armament will now have to make it clear on its website that high-capacity magazines are illegal in New Jersey and make consumers aware of the serious consequences they would face for purchasing them in this state.

The company will also have to keep all documents concerning sales and attempted purchases of large-capacity magazines involving any New Jersey shipping address, including checkout pages, invoices, order confirmations, shipping confirmations, receipts, payment confirmations, packing lists and shipment tracking.

