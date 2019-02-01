The Platner Arm Chair is the Ultimate Mid-Century Chair You Need in Your Home

From House Beautiful

Architect Warren Planter believed that an architects job was not to focus on personal expression, like a painter or sculptor, but rather served to express the needs of others. Known as a beacon of modernism, his architectural point of view included both the exteriors and interiors of his buildings, maintaining that an architect could also function as an interior designer.

In the 1960s he took this belief into furniture design, producing his eponymous Platner Collection. In 1966, Knoll launched his new line of chairs, ottomans and tables all designed with a sculptural base of nickel-plated steel rods resembling a "shiny sheaf of wheat". These pieces have since become an iconic representation of mid-century modern design.

During his career, Platner worked on the original space for Windows on the World at the top of New York City’s World Trade Center, making this the destination for high profile business lunches and a tourist delight for dinners. He also created Chicago’s Water Tower Place in 1976, a building that still stands today, that was a multi-use building holding a mall, movie theatre, hotel and apartments.

Knoll still offers most of the original catalog for direct purchase, along with DWR, and through resellers like 1st dibs you might even land a true vintage piece-but expect to pay quite a bit more for these collectibles.

