As Plato Capital Limited (Catalist:YYN) hits S$25m market cap, insiders may be dismayed about not purchasing higher quantities

Last week, Plato Capital Limited (Catalist:YYN) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were rewarded handsomely. The shares increased by 37% last week, resulting in a S$6.7m increase in the company's market worth. In other words, the original S$362k purchase is now worth S$408k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Plato Capital

Notably, that recent purchase by Kian Lim is the biggest insider purchase of Plato Capital shares that we've seen in the last year. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (S$2.05), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Kian Lim bought 198.90k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of S$1.82. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Plato Capital insiders own 83% of the company, worth about S$21m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Plato Capital Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Plato Capital insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. That's what I like to see! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Plato Capital has 4 warning signs (3 are a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

