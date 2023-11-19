Platte City police identify 18-year-old victim shot and killed in Wendy’s parking lot

Platte City police identified an 18-year-old killed Wednesday night outside a Wendy’s.

Kareem Z. Hassan of Kansas City was one of two people shot around 6:30 p.m. in the Wendy’s parking lot at 1400 Platte Falls Road, according to Chief Joe Wellington Jr. of the Platte City Police Department. Hassan died after the shooting.

Another victim, who was critically injured in the shooting, has not been identified.

The Metro Squad, a group of detectives from surrounding law enforcement agencies who help smaller departments like Platte City, will assist in the investigation.