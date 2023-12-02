Platte County Landmark building estate sale chronicles local history

PLATTE CITY, Mo. — There’s a unique chance to travel through Platte County history this weekend while the new owner of the old Platte County Landmark building holds an estate sale at the property in downtown Platte City.

New owner and local developer Blake Barth is selling what was left after the Landmark moved to renovated office space a few blocks away.

“That press in the back came in the building 1899 and has not left since,” Barth said.

The Landmark’s article announcing the sale says it’s been in print for 159 years, 124 of which out of the local Barth now owns.

Much of the history is still inside, including large volumes of the paper’s front pages dating all the way back to the early 1990’s. The metal plate stamps used to print the paper, local ballots, and other paper goods are still sorted in drawers along the wall.

The historic Landmark building at 252 Main Street in Platte City

“We had two art professors in here and they’re grabbing some of these steel items for claywork,” Barth said. “They’re in here buying letter press, font, and I keep telling them to buy their art friends to come buy some of this stuff so they can come here and utilize it.”

Barth says he’d like to see community members buy what’s left over the weekend so that the county history can live on as decorations around the community. He plans to donate other items to local museums.

Once the estate sale is over, Barth plans to renovate the bottom floor into a space that can join at least two other new businesses that opened recently: Barley & Vine and Virtual Links Golf.

“There’s a lot of activity down here,” Barth said. “I like having the friendship down here, I like comradery between the other people putting their hard-earned money into their properties, which is really meaningful when you’re also doing it yourself.”

Barth says it’s a big responsibility to bring a new storefront to the street while honoring the building’s history as one of the oldest in Platte City.

“People here know this building, like this building, and so you want to respect that and do something very cool, something that everybody enjoys, something that people don’t hate to look at when they drive by,” said Barth.

The Platte County Landmark is still publishing from a newly renovated space in the former Platte County Health Department Building.

You can find more information about the estate sale here.

