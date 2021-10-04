Platte County sheriff investigating threats of shooting at Park Hill middle school in KC

Robert A. Cronkleton
·1 min read

Extra law enforcement will be present at the Lakeview Middle School in the Park Hill School District after threats of a school shooting were made Sunday evening, the Platte County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office learned of the threats of a shooting at the school in the 6720 N.W. 64th St. in Kansas City, North, shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, said Major Erik Holland, a spokesman for the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators spoke with the students involved and were working with the Park Hill School District and the Platte County Juvenile Office.

The sheriff’s office did not believe that there were any additional threat to the school or students, although additional law enforcement officers were expected to be at the school on Monday, Holland said.

“Even though we don’t believe there is any further threat to the school, the Sheriff’s Office and the Park Hill School District are working together to ensure the safety of the schools, students and staff,” said Sheriff Mark Owen. “The strong partnerships in Platte County between law enforcement agencies and school districts are the cornerstone of keeping our schools safe.”

The sheriff’s office also thanked the Kansas City Police Department for its assistance in responding to the reported threats.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.

