Platte man charged with aggravated assault, harassment following alleged N-word taunts

Sep. 15—LAKE ANDES, S.D — A man has been charged with aggravated assault and harassment after allegedly yelling the N-word at a man before assaulting him and causing a head wound requiring 26 stitches on Aug. 20 in Charles Mix County.

Kipp Degroot, 33, of Platte, is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Sept. 26, while facing two felony charges.

On Aug. 20, Degroot was alleged to have assaulted a man in front of the Platte Creek store, a witness told Charles Mix County officers at the Platte hospital.

The witness said that Degroot came walking up and yelled the N-word multiple times.

"Why are you calling me that? You don't even know me," the man responded, according to an affidavit.

Minutes later, despite being escorted away by his wife, Degroot continued to repeatedly yell the N-word "numerous times" at the man. Then, in the parking lot while the man was attempting to get to his vehicle, Degroot allegedly tackled the man to the ground and punched him.

The man was later treated at a hospital in Platte, being described as "bleeding really bad[ly]" with "a massive cut on his forehead that took 26 stitches," court documents say.

Aggravated assault is a class 3 felony that is punishable upon conviction by up to 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. Degroot is also charged with harassment, a class 6 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and $4,000 in fines.