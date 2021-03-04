Platts Says Sorry to Oil Traders for Sudden Brent Overhaul

Alex Longley
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- S&P Global Platts apologized to oil traders for the speed at which it announced an overhaul of a price that underpins a swath of the world’s crude oil transactions.

The company said the plans, which among other things involve adding U.S. crude to the key Dated Brent benchmark, took many in the market by surprise and incurred anger. Platts said it had to take the steps to ensure there’s enough oil to make up the benchmark going forward as supply from the North Sea region declines.

“The suddenness of the announced changes and the lack of a further consultation have caused anger and frustration for some and we are sorry for that,” Vera Blei, head of oil markets price reporting at Platts said on a call with market participants and the media on Wednesday. “You told us that we have some work to do to rebuild relationships and trust, and that work is very much under way.”

Platts first announced a consultation on the changes in December, before confirming them last week. The plan took some traders by surprise as it will involve cargoes being priced at the point of delivery -- requiring the addition of shipping costs and making other fundamental changes to what the benchmark is. The modifications matter because the Dated Brent benchmark helps price more than two-thirds of the world’s crude.

Among those who had originally voiced concern about the Platts plan was Intercontinental Exchange Inc., which houses multiple contracts tied to Dated Brent.

Before the revamp was announced, ICE sent Platts a letter cautioning against a speedy overhaul, according to a person familiar with the matter. The move sparked frenzied trading of some contracts last week, before both Platts and ICE issued statements clarifying their plans.

ICE also said in the letter it was surprised that Platts had chosen to add U.S. crude to the benchmark, without consulting on the addition of oil from Norway’s giant Johan Sverdrup field. That crude is heavier and more sulfurous than those currently included in Dated Brent, making its addition trickier, Platts said.

(Updates with Johan Sverdrup detail in final paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Gasoline Heads Toward $3 in U.S. For First Time in Six Years

    (Bloomberg) -- A record plunge in gasoline stockpiles last week is threatening to raise pump prices across America above $3 a gallon for the first time in six years.Inventories fell by 13.6 million barrels -- the most in weekly data that goes back to 1990 -- after a deep freeze paralyzed much of the Gulf Coast refining sector, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Demand for the fuel meanwhile rose by the most since May.Even before the cold blast crimped gasoline production, restraint from OPEC and the U.S. shale patch had sent crude futures -- and in turn fuel prices -- skyrocketing. The higher costs are hitting just as demand is rebounding with states lifting pandemic restrictions and coronavirus vaccines becoming more widely available.If more gasoline supplies aren’t added to the market soon, prices at the pump could average $3 a gallon this summer for the first time since 2014, said Patrick DeHaan, head of a petroleum analysts at GasBuddy in a tweet. The national average was at $2.74 a gallon Wednesday, according to AAA.It may take at least another week to completely restart everything shut by the storm. Six of 16 refineries in Texas shut because of the winter storm have restarted all impacted units and are in the process of ramping up production.The margin of profit on refining crude oil into gasoline and diesel, known as the crack spread, is trending near its highest since February of 2020, with the exception of the day crude futures fell below zero. Gasoline futures in New York are nearing $2 per gallon for the first time since May 2019 after surging almost 40% so far this year.“We might see some localized shortages, and gas prices could go up,” said Trisha Curtis, chief executive officer of oil analysis firm PetroNerds in Denver. “We would expect production to return with refining margins still climbing.” Many refineries were running below capacity during the pandemic to avoid swelling inventories with unused product. Refinery utilization may increase as refineries ramp back up ahead of the summer holiday.“Folks are going to the national parks and the state parks for road trips now,” Horace Hobbs, chief economist at refiner Phillips 66, said this week at the CeraWeek virtual energy conference. “That uses a lot of gasoline.”(Updates with current gasoline price in the fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Former NFL player sentenced for rape and other sexual offenses against women

    Former NFL player Kellen Winslow II was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in prison for multiple rapes and other sexual offenses against five women in Southern California, including one who was homeless when he attacked her in 2018. CBS Los Angeles reports.

  • U.S. Service Industries Expand at Slowest Pace in Nine Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Growth at U.S. service providers slowed to a nine-month low in February as companies grappled with logistical challenges and rising prices at the same time a stretch of severe winter weather gripped much of the nation.The Institute for Supply Management’s services index fell to 55.3 during the month from an almost two-year high of 58.7 in January, according to data released Wednesday. Readings above 50 signal growth and the February figure was weaker than the most pessimistic forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists.The group’s measures of orders and business activity also plummeted to the lowest levels since May. While many service providers remain constrained by the pandemic, the setback in February included an arctic blast that disrupted supply chains, caused blackouts and impeded commerce in some areas.“Respondents are mostly optimistic about business recovery and the economy. Production-capacity constraints, material shortages and challenges in logistics and human resources are impacting the supply chain,” Anthony Nieves, chair of the ISM Services Business Survey Committee, said in statement.The polar vortex brought record-cold temperatures to more than 9,000 U.S. cities. The most severe case occurred in Texas, where the state’s power grid was overwhelmed and millions of residences went without lights, heat and water.The weather “one of the variables for sure one of the factors in there but not the big one. The big one I feel right now has to do with capacity constraints due to increased demand and not having the output, coupled with the logistics issues,” Nieves said on a conference call with reporters.Seventeen service industries reported growth during the month, led by accommodation and food services, wholesale trade, transportation and warehousing, and construction.Backlogs RiseIn a sign the slowdown in services activity is temporary, the ISM index of order backlogs rose to a six-month high of 55.2, while a gauge of export demand was the strongest since June.The services figures also showed prices paid for materials jumped to 71.8 in February, the highest since September 2008. Delivery times also lengthened. The group’s manufacturing data, released Monday, showed input costs for factories were also the highest since 2008.Both reports indicate that supply shortages and labor constraints remain obstacles across a broad swath of industries.Select ISM Industry Comments“Suppliers are taking the opportunity with the commodity-price increases in the last few months to propose price increases that are above and beyond normal expectations, causing significant concern. “ - Accommodation & Food Services“Sales of residential real estate continue to be strong, even outstripping supply. Cost inflation in building materials seen as shortages develop from sporadic Covid-19 closures at manufacturing facilities.” - Construction“Supplier deliveries continue to be an issue as well as lead-times. Additionally, price increases are occurring with more frequency for products containing raw materials such as copper and steel.” - Retail Trade“We are seeing an ongoing influx of price increases due to raw-material shortages, labor shortages, and transportation delays.” - Wholesale Trade“Many materials have inconsistent lead times or are facing delivery delays.” - UtilitiesThe ISM’s index of services employment indicated slower growth in February, falling to 52.7 from 55.2. Another report on Wednesday from the ADP Research Institute showed companies added fewer workers during the month than forecast.(Adds graphic)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Dips Near $61 Ahead of Key OPEC+ Meeting on Output Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil traded near $61 a barrel in New York, with investors focusing on a critical OPEC+ meeting that may see supply curbs eased.West Texas Intermediate slid 0.4%, while Brent also dropped, as the dollar hit a high for the day. Saudi Arabia and Russia, the most influential members of the OPEC+ alliance, held talks on Wednesday to seek common ground on production as Riyadh urged caution and Moscow sought to increase supplies, a delegate said. The group meets later on Thursday to agree on output levels for April.Oil rose earlier on Thursday amid gathering tensions in the Middle East as Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed attacks on Saudi targets. The rebels, who are backed by Iran, said they bombed an airbase in Saudi Arabia’s southwest with a drone and hit a Saudi Aramco crude facility in Jeddah. Aramco and Saudi officials didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Crude has rebounded this year after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies slashed output to drive a rebalancing of the market following last year’s slump. The aggressive supply management has helped to drain inventories, while worldwide demand is recovering with the roll-out of vaccines. That’s spurred expectations that OPEC+ will now loosen the taps.Read more: OPEC+ Silence Has Oil Market Second-Guessing Next Move“The challenge is perfecting the timing of output hikes,” said Giovanni Staunovo, a commodity analyst at UBS Group AG. “Demand will increase in the coming months, but it could happen in April, or it could happen later on.”Veteran OPEC-watchers expect some extra barrels from the group, and there’s little chance output will be held at current levels, but delegates said several options are still on the table.There are two elements to the debate: first, will the cartel proceed with a 500,000-barrel-a-day collective output hike in April? Second, how will Saudi Arabia phase out the extra supply reduction of 1 million barrels a day it’s been making voluntarily?Heading into the meeting, traders will be mindful that Saudi Arabia has developed a liking for bullish surprises. Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman triggered a surge in prices at the January session by springing a unilateral production cut on an unsuspecting market. Citigroup Inc. has advised its clients not to make bets on this OPEC meeting as “there are too many wildcards,” according to Ed Morse, global head of commodities research.The backdrop to the gathering is a slew of indicators that energy consumption is on the mend in key economies, alongside pockets of lockdown-related weakness. Among recent positive figures, data showed U.S. commutes are slowly returning to normal, while India’s fuel demand could rise to a record. At the same time, Europe’s roads remain quieter than normal.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Disney to close at least 60 North American stores, focus on e-commerce

    Walt Disney Co will close at least 60 Disney retail stores in North America this year, about 20% of its worldwide total, as it revamps its digital shopping platforms to focus on e-commerce, the company said on Wednesday. The media and entertainment company also is evaluating a significant reduction of stores in Europe, a spokesperson said, adding that locations in Japan and China will not be affected. Disney currently operates roughly 300 Disney stores around the globe.

  • Novavax Partners With Poland's Mabion For COVID-19 Vaccine Production: Bloomberg

    Poland-based biotech firm Mabion has signed a preliminary agreement to manufacture Novavax Inc's (NASDAQ: NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine, reports Bloomberg. The polish company will get 40 million zlotys ($11 million) in loans and equity from a state-run fund to support doubling its production capacity in Poland. Mabion will start commercial-scale production trials of Novavax shot. European Union countries such as Poland have struggled to secure supplies of COVID-19 vaccines sourced by Brussels, leading some to step up their efforts. It has also secured eight million doses of Novavax's vaccine as part of EU joint purchases. The vaccine is yet to be approved by EU regulators. Mabion said it expects the technology transfer and verification to be complete by the middle of 2021. The country had to slow the pace of its vaccinations earlier this year due to supply shortfalls. Faced with a renewed surge in virus cases, Poland is now considering buying doses from China. Price Action: NVAX shares are down 3.6% at $198.6 in market trading hours on the last check Wednesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaEU Considers Emergency Approvals To Boost COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout: ReutersEuropean Officials Seek To Garner Support For AstraZeneca COVID-19 Shot: CNBC© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • OPEC+ debates whether to raise or freeze oil output as price recovers

    OPEC and its allies will decide on Thursday whether to freeze oil output or raise it slightly from April as a recent price rally is clouded by concern over the fragility of economic recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic. The market has been expecting the OPEC+ group of producers to ease supply cuts by about 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) from April. OPEC's de facto leader Saudi Arabia has also been expected to partially or fully end its voluntary production cut of an additional 1 million bpd.

  • Suze Orman: Americans should save their stimulus money

    Personal finance expert Suze Orman joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' with her thoughts on what Americans should do with their government stimulus checks.

  • European markets downbeat as row brews between UK and EU over Northern Ireland

    UK extends grace period for some checks on agricultural and food products imported by retailers to Northern Ireland until 1 October in a bid to ensure the free flow of goods to the British region.

  • The oil market’s wild pandemic ride is about to take another turn

    The oil industry is no stranger to boom-bust cycles, but the pandemic has been its wildest ride to date, and on March 4 it’s due to take another turn when OPEC meets to consider rolling back production cuts. As the world’s cars and airplanes idled, global oil demand bottomed out in April at levels 16.4% below the previous year, dragging the price into negative territory for the first time. White-knuckling through it all has been OPEC, the 13-member cartel that dictates quotas for most of the world’s biggest oil-producing countries (notably excluding the US).

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open flat after tech-led selloff

    Stock futures traded flat Wednesday evening after another session of equity declines. Technology stocks came under more selling pressure as traders turned their focus to stocks poised to benefit from an impending economic reopening.

  • Republicans ‘increasingly irritated’ by Marjorie Taylor Greene’s repeated efforts to disrupt work of Congress, report says

    Reps Cheney, Issa, and Kinzinger were among GOP who voted against adjournment

  • Older Black veterans getting COVID vaccine at higher rate than whites, VA data shows

    VA began outreach early on. ‘We asked them, basically, what would it take for veterans of color to be willing to be vaccinated when it was available.’

  • Washington replacing cheerleading team with coed dance team

    Washington will not have cheerleaders for the first time since the NFL’s longest-running cheerleading team was founded in 1962, with a coed dance team taking its place. The move is part of the organization's rebranding effort and not related to a confidential settlement reached with members of the 2008 and 2010 cheerleading teams. Lawyers for the team and those cheerleaders told The Associated Press last month that “the matter has been resolved” but would not say when the settlement was reached.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blasts Democrats' last-minute compromise on stimulus checks as an 'own-goal'

    Other progressives criticized "Senate silliness." Biden struck a deal with Senate Democrats pushing to lower income thresholds for direct payments.

  • Rockets hit Iraqi base with US troops less than a week after Biden officials said Syria strikes would 'de-escalate' tensions in the region

    Biden has faced bipartisan criticism for not seeking congressional approval prior to giving the order for the Syria airstrikes on February 25.

  • Former CIA chief says he is ‘increasingly embarrassed’ to be a white man

    John Brennan says ‘there are so few Republicans in Congress who value truth, honesty, and integrity’

  • ‘Textbook voter suppression’: How Trump’s stolen election lies are shaping the future of democracy

    Republicans in 43 states have introduced more than 250 bills restricting voting rights, underscoring urgency in Congress to pass sweeping elections legislation, Alex Woodward reports

  • To make it in music, be prepared for the pitfalls

    Why a handbook for artists hoping to enter the music industry gives frank advice on mental health.

  • 5,000 National Guard troops remain in DC amid QAnon frenzy that Trump will be inaugurated again this week

    QAnon followers believe that on 4 March, which was once the inauguration date of US presidents, Donald Trump will become president again