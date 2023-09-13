Plattsburgh man arraigned on murder charge in Essex County
A Plattsburgh man faced a judge Tuesday for murder, assault and a weapon charge.
A Plattsburgh man faced a judge Tuesday for murder, assault and a weapon charge.
Darvish last pitched on Aug. 25.
Brandon Hunter played in the NBA for two seasons before spending nearly a decade playing overseas.
The Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 pack some interesting new features that make using the wearables a lot more convenient.
The New York Mets are reportedly hiring Milwaukee Brewers executive David Stearns as president of baseball operations.
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer go through the MLB news of the week, including a new man in charge of the New York Mets, while also previewing two more teams that are likely to be in the MLB playoffs (the Phillies & Rays).
New England Revolution players were apparently unwilling to train Tuesday, and the club later named a new interim head coach.
An image of a Cybertruck-inspired Tesla robotaxi concept was revealed in the new Elon Musk biography by Walter Isaacson that launched Tuesday. The two-door, two-seater, "Cybertruck-like" compact vehicle is complete with angular edges and what looks like a fingerprint-inducing stainless steel finish. It's not clear how early that design was, but the photo is in a section of the book that introduced Autopilot (Tesla's advanced driver assistance system) and Musk's life between 2014 and 2016.
More than 22 million people watched Monday night’s game between the Jets and Bills, which set an ESPN record.
Unity announced a new fee structure today, and developers are none too happy. “We are introducing a Unity Runtime Fee that is based upon each time a qualifying game is downloaded by an end user,” the company wrote in a blog post announcing the change.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Did influencers ruin New York Fashion Week?
Walmart stock hit an all-time high again on Tuesday as the retailer assured investors it can withstand any macroeconomic environment.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Conservative Republicans made it clear they have little interest in backing down from a spending fight even after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy agreed to their demands for an impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden.
Yahoo News provides the latest forecast and updates for tracking Hurricane Lee.
North Carolina has not been shy in voicing its displeasure with the NCAA's decision to deny Devontez Walker a waiver to play this season.
Plus, save over 70% on a pair of popular cooling pillows!
Jim Trotter believes he was let go by the NFL after asking Roger Goodell about the league's lack of diversity.
Don't be fooled — Amazon has some of the best affordable men's hoodies you'll find online. Here are reviewers' six top picks.
Apple's watchOS 10 will officially be available on September 18, the company announced during its iPhone 15 launch event today.