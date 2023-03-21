Plattsburgh man given 18 years for attempted murder

Mar. 21—PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh man was sentenced Tuesday to 18 years in prison for assault and attempted murder.

Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie said that Clarence Jackson, 47, of Plattsburgh, was sentenced in Clinton County Court by County Court Judge Keith M. Bruno for his convictions of first-degree assault and second-degree attempted murder.

MARCH 2022 INCIDENT

The charges stem from an incident in March of 2022.

Wylie said that Jackson was originally arrested on March 15, 2022, by the New York State Police and charged with intentionally assaulting Daniel Basso causing serious physical injury to Basso by striking him in the head with the butt of a rifle.

Jackson was later indicted by the Clinton County Grand Jury and additionally charged with attempting to murder Alexis Buckel by shooting Buckel in the back with a hand gun.

DRUG DEAL

The incident involved a drug deal gone bad at a residence located on the Wallace Hill Road in the town of Plattsburgh, Wylie said.

Previous reports said that Jackson allegedly struck Basso, then 32, in the face with a rifle, according to a preliminary felony complaint that was filed in Plattsburgh Town Court.

The dispute, according to a statement Basso gave police, started after he agreed to go to Jackson's home, a single-wide mobile home on the south side of Wallace Hill Road, to bring him heroin.

When Basso arrived at Jackson's home with Buckel, then 42, Jackson was waiting for them by his pickup truck, according to Basso's statement. After Basso gave Jackson the heroin, Jackson told him he had nothing for him.

"I thought he was joking," Basso said in his statement.

"We got into it a bit, and he reached into the backseat (of his truck) on the floorboard and pulled out an AR-15."

Basso said he then grabbed the heroin and started to back away with Buckel. Jackson's girlfriend then came out of their home holding a handgun, which was followed by what Basso believed to be gunshots.

Story continues

A struggle then ensued and Basso said he ended up on the ground with Jackson and Jackson's girlfriend hitting him, at one point with Jackson gripping the barrel of his rifle with two hands and slamming the butt down into his face, according to Basso's statement.

Basso said he was eventually able to get back up and head back to his truck and drive away. As they drove, Basso said, Buckel was complaining about back pain when they noticed there was blood on her. Basso said he then drove to CVPH (hospital) for treatment.

PLEAD GUILTY

Jackson appeared in Clinton County Court on Jan. 6, with his attorney Joseph Mucia, and entered a plea of guilty to first-degree assault and second-degree attempted murder.

On the charge of first-degree assault, Jackson was sentenced as a second felony offender, now convicted of a violent felony offense, to a determinate sentence of 18 years followed by 5 years of post release supervision.

Judge Bruno imposed a $300 surcharge, a $25 crime victim fee and a $50 D.N.A. fee.

On the charge of second-degree attempted murder, Judge Bruno also sentenced Jackson as a second felony offender, convicted of a violent felony offense, to a determinate sentence of 18 years followed by 5 years of post release supervision.

The sentences on these charges will run concurrent to each other.

Assistant District Attorney Jeffrey Kehm prosecuted the case for the Clinton County District Attorney's Office.

E-mail: jlotemplio@pressrepublican.com

Twitter: @jlotemplio