Platukas facing three felony charges

Mar. 19—Tyler Kenneth Platukas faces felony charges for criminal sexual conduct, exposing a juvenile to drugs and domestic assault after an appearance before Judge Jonathan Judd Wednesday in Seventh District Court.

The 20-year-old inmate of the Otter Tail County Jail will go before Judge Sarah Grewell Benson April 13 in an interactive video omnibus hearing.

According to court records, an Otter Tail County deputy met with the 14-year-old female victim regarding sexual encounters with her former boyfriend on March 1, 2021. The two had begun a relationship March 19, 2020 which ended in October of 2020 when Platukas was arrested for violating a restraining order.

The victim told the Otter Tail County deputy she had received in-patient treatment for methamphetamine use and trauma and said Platukas had introduced her to meth during their relationship. She also said Platukas used threats and violence to control and manipulate her.

During their relationship the victim said she had sexual intercourse with Platukas more than 100 times.

The victim also stated she was strangled by Platukas. She recalled being strangled three times on July 4, 2020, until she passed out. According to the victim Platukas would time the duration of her unconsciousness and then choke her again.

In an interview with a Fergus Falls Police Department detective March 11, Platukas acknowledged having a relationship with the victim but stated it was consensual.

The maximum sentence for third-degree sexual conduct with a 13-15-year old in Minnesota is a prison sentence of up to 15 years, a fine of $30,000, or both. The drug charge carries a sentence not to exceed five years, a $10,000 fine or both. The domestic violence charge can result in imprisonment for up to three years, a fine of not more than $5,000 or both.

Matthew Spielman has been assigned as prosecutor in the case with Mara Katrina Rausch serving as public defender.

