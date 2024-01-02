Play the Powerball? A Pennsylvania ticket worth $1 million will expire unclaimed soon

Did you buy a Powerball ticket near Philadelphia back in February? You might want to check your ticket before time runs out.

An unclaimed winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million will expire next month, the Pennsylvania Lottery warned in a recent media release. The ticket, sold in Plymouth Meeting Feb. 3, 2023, will expire once a year passes.

The winning Powerball ticket’s numbers are 2, 8, 15, 19 and 58, matching the five white balls drawn nearly 11 months ago. The East Roadrunner market located at 199 Germantown Pike in Plymouth Meeting sold the ticket and earned a $5,000 bonus, the Pennsylvania Lottery said.

Under Pennsylvania law, winners can claim lottery prizes on any business day for up to a year after each drawing. In this case, the Powerball winner has until Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, to claim the $1 million prize, either in person or through the mail.

“By law, unclaimed, expired lottery prizes remain in the Lottery Fund and are used to support programs benefiting older Pennsylvanians,” the state lottery wrote in a media release.

Lottery claimants should sign the backs of their tickets and claim the prize by calling the state lottery at 1-800-692-7481, filling out a claim form or visiting one of the commonwealth’s seven lottery offices, which are open to the public between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Powerball players are tasked with correctly picking five numbers between one and 69 and a Powerball between one and 26.

Players have an overall 1 in 24.87 chance of winning a prize of any size on a Powerball ticket, according to the official game rules. The odds of correctly selecting a drawing’s five white balls to win a $1 million prize are roughly 1 in 11.69 million.

This year got off to a lucrative start for one Powerball player whose ticket, sold in Michigan, matched all six numbers in a New Year’s Day drawing. The $842.2 million prize marks the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot since the game launched in 1992.

Players in Pennsylvania can take several steps to limit their gambling. The state lottery recommends setting budgets online, scheduling cool-off periods or self-excluding from online games, among other strategies.

If you or someone you know has a problem with gambling, help is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.