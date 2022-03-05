🌱 Play Radio Squares + Child-Friendly Woonsocket Initiative A Go

Hey, Woonsocket; today is National Cheese Doodle Day! Let's get you all caught up to start this Saturday, March 5 off on an informed note. For example, today’s cheap gasoline tip is Shell at 1030 Social Street at $3.65 a gallon.

A new radio contest is starting. Also, the Woonsocket Health Equity Zone got a grant. Finally, two local priests delivered the opening prayer at the RI house.



First, today's weather:

Partly sunny. High: 43 Low: 34.

Here are the top stories today in Woonsocket:

Woonsocket Radio has started its latest contest! Play Radio Squares and get the first game card in this week’s Valley Breeze. Starting Monday, the squares will be called off, and you need to listen. If you complete a line of squares in any direction, call. The “first 10 qualifying contestants each week will compete in our Survivor Championship & chance to win $300.” (@WoonsocketRadio) The Rhode Island Foundation is issuing a grant of $250,000 to the Woonsocket Health Equity Zone. This cash infusion allows for the launch of the Child-Friendly Woonsocket initiative. Led by the Health Equity Zone Steering Committee, the goal is “to build a resilient community that addresses the social and structural determinants of good mental health.” Examples include “reducing police involvement in school discipline events, expediting child and caregiver behavioral health treatment; increasing the number of infant child care slots in Woonsocket and increasing on-time well visits to pediatricians.” (On Worldwide) Father Boris Kroner of St Michael Ukrainian Orthodox Church and Father Michael Dosyak of Saint Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church were on hand Thursday morning to deliver the opening prayer of the RI House’s session on Thursday. It is another example of the solidarity between Woonsocket and the people of Ukraine. (@JoeShekarchi) Where should you go for your fish dinner? On the first Friday of Lent, a local WPRI reporter headed to Ye Olde English Fish and Chips. After 100 years in business, you know that they’re doing something right! (@KaitLouiseWalsh) The team of military medical professionals that came in to help during the COVID-19 case surge is scheduled to depart on Sunday. A total of 26 individuals came to the aid of the state. The team’s officer said they had a good experience. “They made us part of the family. We became one team, and we were able to provide these life-saving measures and our expertise to the local community.” (WPRI)

Today in Woonsocket:



Bay State Open - Over/Under Doubles at Walnut Hill Bowl (9:30 AM)

40th St. Patrick’s Day Parade at the Downtown Pawtucket Historic District (12 PM)

Patrick's Pub 30th Anniversary Celebration (3 PM to 11 PM)

Senior Chief Scott DeCoste Memorial Scholarship Fundraiser at St Joseph's Veterans Association (6:30 PM)

Red Hot Chilli Pipers at the Stadium Theatre (8 PM)

From my notebook:

The Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council March newsletter hit inboxes this morning! Read more about our recent work, including an analysis of R.I. state & local finances and property tax reform in the General Assembly. (Facebook)

— Sylvia Cochran

