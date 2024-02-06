Play Time: For animal-loving kids, toys can set the stage for future careers

Who doesn’t remember asking or being asked “What do you want to be when you grow up?” For kids who love animals, the answers might be veterinarian or veterinary nurse, horse or dog trainer, K-9 handler, or pet groomer. Whatever their dreams, play is the first step toward making them reality.

Educational philosophers from Maria Montessori to Jean Piaget have said that the work of children is play. And toys offer every kind of opportunity for kids of all ages to practice future careers or discover careers they hadn’t known existed. Here are some to consider for your animal-obsessed child.

Love her or hate her, there’s no denying that Barbie lets girls know they can rock any career, including veterinarian and farm veterinarian (and, not to leave anyone out, there’s wildlife veterinarian Ken). A 65th anniversary farm veterinarian Barbie comes with a stethoscope and other exam tools, overalls, boots, and a lamb whose ears wiggle when fed from a bottle.

Wildlife vet Ken, wearing a light green shirt and khaki shorts, is a favorite of boys and girls. The play set includes a care station, baby cheetah and monkey, stethoscope, bottle, and other accessories. One Mattel reviewer wrote: “My son really loves it. He has discovered that this is an option for a job when he is older.”

Melissa & Doug toys are known for inspiring imaginative play. The plush Let’s Explore Ranger Dog with search-and-rescue gear is a favorite of preschoolers and search-and-rescue adults alike. Ranger wears a safety vest and protective boots and comes with a first-aid kit, pretend walkie-talkie, certification card and activity booklet. Two AA batteries are required for the walkie-talkie.

The company’s 24-piece Pet Vet play set comes with a plush dog and cat, thermometer, syringe, ear scope, tweezers, bandages, and other veterinary clinic “musts.” Toy experts at the Good Housekeeping Institute give it thumbs up for helping children develop empathy.

Everybody loves LEGO, and not surprisingly, there are animal career-themed LEGO. A LEGO animal ambulance (yes, pet ambulances exist) is equipped with a removable stretcher, two veterinary figures and dog and cat figures, as well as a feeding bottle, syringe, dog bowl and bone. A larger kit is available for building a veterinary hospital.

Kids might not realize just how many different types of jobs veterinarians can hold. MuzeMerch has a 12-piece zoo vet kit that includes two lion cubs, plus information about lion families. Items in the kit allow kids to practice giving checkups and feeding cubs.

It’s not all dogs and cats out there. Schleich has a mobile vet play set with a posable veterinarian figure, a Hanoverian foal and toy veterinary accessories. The horse club mobile vet play set won the PAL Award in 2018 and the Toy Insider top holiday toy in 2017.

If you were a horse-crazy kid like I was, you know about Breyer model horses. The company makes a number of horse vet toys and kits, including 8-inch veterinarian Laura, wearing a lab coat, shirt, pants and boots and six care and equipment accessories. She’s recognized by the American Association of Equine Practitioners and is ready to tend any size Breyer herd.

Breyer also makes a day at the vet kit with a 6-inch doll, foal, blanket, cat, dog, vet bag and more; a deluxe animal hospital; and a pet groomer set.

For preschoolers, Playmobil has a 39-piece vet visit carry case play set with figures that can bend, sit, stand, and turn their heads, as well as an exam table with lamp, stethoscope, and other equipment.

Kids with an artistic bent will love PlayDoh’s care and carry vet set that allows them to groom, style and examine a dog, “grow” hair and nails, and remove fleas.

— Kim Campbell Thornton

