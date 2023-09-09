Play of the Week - week 3
The 2023 US Open final will be a 2021 rematch.
Most of the money bet on the game is on Colorado to cover as 3-point favorites.
Djokovic is back for his 10th US Open final after missing last year's tournament. He'll have a chance to avenge a Grand Slam final loss regardless of his Sunday opponent.
"Speaking things into existence is real, so I've been trying to speak more positively to myself," Gauff said Thursday after her semifinal victory.
Every quarterback on the roster got at least one play.
Actress is the voice and model for the bloodthirsty character in the upcoming sequel. She says it's "one of the greatest video games of all time."
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s recent freezing episodes have renewed questions around the health of some of America’s oldest and most powerful elected officials on both sides of the aisle.
The US Open is in full swing. Here's everything you need to know about watching the tennis tournament.
It was previously reported that an AI-generated track featuring the voices of Drake and The Weeknd would be considered for a Grammy. However, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. is setting the record straight.
Voters increasingly say Biden is too old to run for reelection, and a resilient economy may not change their minds.
Biden had yearned to be the president for decades. When he finally stepped into the Oval Office as commander in chief, it was during one of the most tumultuous moments in modern American history.
Viral beauty, fashion, kitchen gadgets, designer sunglasses and super cheap sheets are majorly marked down.
David Solomon declined to address recent coverage of his leadership style during an interview with Yahoo Finance, saying "I've talked plenty about the noise and the press."
"If you do glue-on nails at home and you feel like they fall off in like a week, please keep watching this video..."
It looks expensive.
The Sooners are 15.5-point favorites at home against SMU.
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Friday show, and we’re talking about the week’s biggest startup and tech news. Before we get into topics and themes, don't forget that TechCrunch Disrupt is just around the corner, and that your friends at the Equity podcast are kicking off the whole affair!
A Starfield player has created what they claim is an “unbeatable" spacecraft after figuring out that the enemy AI targets the center of ships.
Three years after life-saving surgery at Alabama, Steve Sarkisian is taking his Texas team to Tuscaloosa more grateful than ever.
Ionescu broke Diana Taurasi's 17-year record from behind the arc.