Play To Win A Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye With Horsepower Challenge

The Dodge Horsepower Challenge: 5 Weeks. 5 Questions. 5 Challengers. As a thank you to Dodge customers and enthusiasts for reaching the 500 million horsepower goal early, the automaker has launched Brotherhood of Muscle With Horsepower Challenge. The first challenge starts on November 5th and ending on November 11th, and five new owners will compete to take home a special-edition TorRed Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye.

Every Tuesday, Dodge.com will post a horsepower-inspired question in multiple choice form. The first weekly "Dodge Horsepower Challenge" will be announced by professional wrestler Bill Goldberg for challengers to win one sweet Challenger. Each Tuesday, Goldberg will announce the question starting at 8 a.m. ET, and the question will remain through Monday until 11:59 p.m. The answer to the week's question can be found on Dodge.com (following Tuesday) a week after its release at 8 a.m.

The challenge offers one clue per day, and this comes in the form of hidden hashtags within an image. The clues will be posted in Dodge's Twitter and Instagram social channels to help with the week's question. You must answer one of the weekly multiple choice questions correctly to be eligible to win the Challenger.

"At Dodge, we know that no matter how much horsepower you have, a little more can't hurt. So we're giving all our loyal fans an opportunity to get one of our highest horsepower Challenger models for free," said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. "Unfortunately, there isn't really any such thing as free horsepower, so these five lucky Dodge fans will have to earn their way in by answering a horsepower question. Ok, the questions are ridiculously difficult, but it is a free Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, and we'll help you along the way." For official rules, visit Dodge.com.

Source: FCA North America

