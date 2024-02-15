Playa Bowls restaurant chain to expand here

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

An acai bowl restaurant chain plans to expand into Orlando as part of a larger growth push.

Belmar, New Jersey-based Playa Bowls signed new franchise agreements with eight groups for 54 shops, including Hoboken Hospitality, which will expand the brand in Central Florida for the first time, along with Miami locations.

Playa Bowls will open eight locations in the Orlando area, with the first three slated to debut this year at the Avenue Viera shopping center in Melbourne, in Winter Garden and on University Boulevard near the University of Central Florida.

