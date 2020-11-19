Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Announces Pricing of Upsized Secondary Offering of 13,575,739 Ordinary Shares by Selling Shareholders

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.
·5 min read

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) (“Playa”) today announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten secondary offering of 13,575,739 of its Ordinary Shares by certain selling shareholders (the “Selling Shareholders”) affiliated with Farallon Capital Management, L.L.C. (collectively, the “Farallon Funds”), at a public offering price of $4.10 per Ordinary Share, which is expected to result in gross proceeds to the Selling Shareholders of approximately $55.7 million (assuming no exercise of the underwriter’s option to purchase up to 2,036,361 additional Ordinary Shares). The offering was upsized from the previously announced 12,500,000 Ordinary Shares. The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. Upon consummation of the offering for the proposed number of shares offered, excluding any exercise of the option described above, the Farallon Funds’ aggregate beneficial ownership interest in Playa will be reduced to approximately 13%.

Playa did not offer any Ordinary Shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of Ordinary Shares by the Selling Shareholders in the offering. In addition, none of Playa’s officers or directors sold any Ordinary Shares in the offering.

BofA Securities is serving as sole underwriter for the offering.

The offering of these securities is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement. This offering will be made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement. A copy of the prospectus supplement, when available, and the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting: BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department Email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 21 resorts (8,172 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. In Mexico, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. In Jamaica, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa. In the Dominican Republic, Playa owns and manages the Hilton La Romana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana. Playa also owns four resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party and Playa manages the Sanctuary Cap Cana, in the Dominican Republic.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” as defined by federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect Playa’s current expectations and projections about future events at the time, and thus involve uncertainty and risk. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “may,” “plan,” “estimate,” “intend,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” and the negatives of these words and other similar expressions generally identify forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements, including the risks described under the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in Playa’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 27, 2020 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on November 4, 2020, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Playa’s periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in Playa’s filings with the SEC. Currently, one of the most significant factors that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from our forward-looking statements is the adverse effects of the current COVID-19 pandemic on the financial condition, operating results and cash flows of Playa, the airlines that service the locations where Playa owns resorts, the short and longer-term demand for travel, the global economy and the local economies where Playa owns its resorts, and the financial markets. While forward-looking statements reflect Playa’s good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. Playa disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to Playa (or to third parties making the forward-looking statements).

CONTACT: Contact: Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Pedram Saif, VP, IR & Strategy 571-529-6014 psaif@playaresorts.com


Latest Stories

  • The Trumps are refusing to turn over the keys to the Bidens — and Michelle and Barack Obama have had enough

    Two days after the 2016 election, the Obamas welcomed then-President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump to the White House in a symbolic gesture epitomizing the peaceful transfer of power. The Trumps have afforded the Bidens no such invitation.

  • A new group pushes the post-Trump GOP to reject its 'lazy' devotion to tax cuts

    A group of conservative thinkers started a new think tank called American Compass, which aims to move the Republican Party beyond clichés about Ronald Reagan's policies.

  • Cuomo warns law enforcement they have to implement his Thanksgiving Covid restrictions

    Sheriffs told residents not to worry about police checking on them

  • Pentagon says it shot down unarmed missile in sea-based test

    In a first for the Pentagon's push to develop defenses against intercontinental-range ballistic missiles capable of striking the United States, a missile interceptor launched from a U.S. Navy ship at sea hit and destroyed a mock ICBM in flight on Tuesday, officials said. Previous tests against ICBM targets had used interceptors launched from underground silos in the United States. If further, more challenging tests prove successful, the ship-based approach could add to the credibility and reliability of the Pentagon’s existing missile defense system.

  • Canadian indigenous group to invest up to C$1 billion in Keystone oil pipeline

    Keystone XL (KXL) would carry 830,000 barrels per day of crude from Alberta to the U.S. Midwest. The investment by Natural Law Energy, a coalition of five First Nations, comes with KXL construction well underway in Canada.

  • Lindsey Graham on the defensive over calls to state election officials

    Sen. Lindsey Graham was on the defensive Tuesday over disclosures that he had contacted state election officials in states won by Joe Biden in an apparent effort to get them to disqualify some ballots.

  • Photos Show California Gov. Newsom Flouting Coronavirus Precautions at Upscale Napa Restaurant

    Newly released photos appear to show California Governor Gavin Newsom and his wife in an unmasked group eating shoulder-to-shoulder indoors at a birthday party earlier this month.FOX 11 Los Angeles obtained photos from a 50th birthday party for Jason Kinney, a longtime lobbyist and Newsom adviser, at French Laundry on November 6, taken by a witness who told the outlet the group was so loud that open sliding glass doors near where they were seated had to be closed.> EXCLUSIVE: We've obtained photos of Governor Gavin Newsom at the Napa dinner party he's in hot water over. The photos call into question just how outdoors the dinner was. A witness who took photos tells us his group was so loud, the sliding doors had to be closed. 10pm on @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/gtOVEwa864> > -- Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020On Monday, Newsom apologized for attending the party saying he made a “bad mistake.”“I should have stood up and … drove back to my house…The spirit of what I’m preaching all the time was contradicted,” he said. “ I need to preach and practice, not just preach.”Newsom said that he wanted to “own” his mistake because he was concerned his actions might undermine the message of caution he had sent to residents. The governor instituted new coronavirus restrictions this week, closing indoor dining across much of the state and urging residents to avoid large Thanksgiving gatherings."I’m doing my best every single day in trying to model better behavior,” he said.A spokesman for Kinney defended the gathering, telling FOX 11 that the seating at the upscale restaurant north of San Francisco was considered outdoors. “The guests and the restaurant followed all applicable state and county public health guidance," the spokesperson said. "The guests specifically required outdoor seating. And that’s outdoor seating, as confirmed and provided by the restaurant.”  The backlash comes as daily coronavirus cases in the state have doubled in the last 10 days, "the fastest increase California has seen since the beginning of this pandemic," Newsom said Monday. The state surpassed 1 million coronavirus cases last week.

  • Chuck Grassley, Senate's oldest Republican and third in line to president, tests positive for coronavirus

    The 87-year-old senator chairs the Senate Finance Committee and is the president pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in line for the presidency.

  • Biden filling top White House team with campaign veterans

    President-elect Joe Biden announced a raft of top White House staff positions on Tuesday, drawing from the senior ranks of his campaign and some of his closest confidants to fill out an increasingly diverse White House leadership team. Biden confirmed that former campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon will serve as a deputy chief of staff, while campaign co-chair Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond and campaign adviser Steve Ricchetti will hold senior roles in the new administration. Richmond will leave his Louisiana congressional seat to fill the White House job.

  • Anti-Trump Republican Gov. Larry Hogan appeals to 'exhausted majority' as he teases presidential bid

    Larry Hogan, the Republican governor of Maryland, has a simple message: There is another way. Arguing before the Ronald Reagan Institute that this is a nation of “civility and pragmatism,” he observed that “most of us are sick and tired of all the drama.”

  • Saudi Arabia concerned over Israeli moves in East Jerusalem: statement

    Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday voiced "deep concern" over the Israeli authorities' decision to invite contractor bids to build 1,257 new settlements near East Jerusalem and said it contravened international resolutions. "The ministry affirms the Kingdom's condemnation and rejection of the move, which contravenes international resolutions," it said in a statement. Israel moved ahead on Sunday with a settler housing plan in the area, a step critics said aimed to shore up the project before U.S. President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

  • Boy Scouts of America: Almost 100,000 make sexual abuse compensation claims

    Almost 100,000 alleged victims of sexual abuse within the Boy Scouts of America have come forward.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Austin, Texas

    From a vintage trailer to a lush 1950s bungalow, AD has you covered &nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • China calls for action from Australia amid worsening ties

    China on Wednesday called on Australia to take action to stem worsening relations between the two countries, in the latest indication that Beijing will offer few if any compromises to resolve their disputes. Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian’s comments came the same day that China’s embassy in Canberra delivered a list of 14 areas of disagreement between the sides in which China expects Australia to change direction, Australian media reported. Zhao made it clear China holds Australia responsible for the deterioration in ties, saying that “whoever started the trouble should end it.”

  • Trump fired his top election security official, but the agency's debunking website lives on for now

    On Wednesday morning, national security officials were still trying to determine whether President Trump’s decision to oust Chris Krebs would impact the ongoing work of his former agency.

  • House Democrats back Pelosi for another term as speaker

    Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to keep House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in her job for another two years, despite the party losing seats to Republicans in the Nov. 3 election. The full House still must vote for speaker in early January, when Republicans will put up their own candidate for the job, but are likely to lose since they will be in the minority in the 435-seat chamber. As speaker, Pelosi, 80, sets the agenda in the House and is second in line for the presidency should there be a vacancy.

  • Even with a green card, an immigrant could be denied U.S. citizenship for these reasons

    Less than a week after the announcement of a revised U.S. naturalization test that critics said is harder to pass, the Trump administration updated on Wednesday a policy that could make immigrants who already have lawful permanent resident (LPR) status ineligible for citizenship.

  • Three ex-lawmakers arrested in Hong Kong

    Three ex-lawmakers in Hong Kong were arrested on Wednesday morning over May and June incidents when foul-smelling liquid was thrown in the city's legislature. The pro-democracy former legislators Ted Hui, Ray Chan and Eddie Chu Hoi-dick confirmed the arrests on their Facebook pages. The news comes after Hong Kong's opposition lawmakers resigned en masse last week in protest against the dismissal of four colleagues, in a move they see as another push by Beijing to suppress democracy in the city. The walkout by the opposition means an end to one of the few forums for dissent in Hong Kong after Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the city. Back in June, live TV footage showed lawmakers Eddie Chu and Ray Chan, rushing to the front of the chamber, splashing the reeking fluid as guards grabbed them, during a debate over a controversial bill that would criminalize disrespect of China's national anthem. And in May, Ted Hui dropped a rotten plant in the middle of the meeting, which officers said disturbed the legislative proceedings and mentally disturbed the council's president. Police said that after an in-depth investigation, the three men had been charged with attempting to use harmful substances, with the intent to cause harm to others. Ted Hui was later released on bail: "I condemn what the regime is doing against us, people with democratic values, people who speak for the core value of Hong Kong." Opposition members have tried to take a stand against what many people see as Beijing's clampdown on Hong Kong's freedoms, despite a promise of autonomy for 50 years under a "one country, two systems"agreement after the British handover of Hong Kong to China in 1997. China denies curbing rights and freedoms in the global financial hub.

  • Coronavirus: Chinese citizen journalist faces jail for Wuhan reporting

    Zhang Zhan was in Wuhan reporting on the outbreak when she was detained by police in June.

  • Suburban Milwaukee officer who killed 3 since 2015 resigns

    A suburban Milwaukee police officer who has fatally shot three people in the line of duty since 2015, including a teenager outside a mall in February, is expected to receive about $130,000 for resigning from the force. The Wauwatosa Common Council approved a separation agreement with Joseph Mensah on Tuesday night, effective Nov. 30. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office has ruled all three shootings by Mensah were justified self-defense.