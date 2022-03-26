Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) Is About To Turn The Corner

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The US$1.4b market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$90m on 31 December 2021 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Playa Hotels & Resorts will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 5 of the American Hospitality analysts is that Playa Hotels & Resorts is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$14m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 143% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Playa Hotels & Resorts' upcoming projects, however, bear in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

