PlayAGS: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $17.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 40 cents per share.

The gaming industry supplier posted revenue of $46.6 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $48.5 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $85.4 million, or $2.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $167 million.

PlayAGS shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $8.04, a fall of nearly 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGS

  • Stock Market Momentum Comeuppance Gets No Sympathy From the Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Last summer as the Faang block was tightening its strangle-hold on equities, a theory was hatched that the only thing that could ever halt the rally in megacap tech would be evidence the economy is healing.Three weeks into the worst selloff of the year, it’s a view looking more and more prescient. The Nasdaq 100, which surged 48% in 2020 on bets people would be stuck indoors forever, is now tumbling toward a correction. Thursday’s leg came as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did nothing more than recommit himself to an economic recovery whose pace is picking up.The impetus for the selloff is twofold. One, economic optimism is pushing up yields, creating competition for investor dollars that puts stress on share valuations that have soared to bubble-era levels. Ten-year yields got above 1.55% Thursday, though Powell said little to suggest he’s panicking over the runup, much less concerned with what it means for equities.“Why would the Fed worry about these companies?” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. “Just because a company is a great company does not mean it’s a great stock 100% of the time. Sometimes they get ahead of themselves.”The other is uncertainty of how to price automated and online assets should the economy roar back. For months companies like Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. were the only game in town when it came to earnings growth. Now it’s possible a much wider swath of companies will be capable of expanding profits, taking the shine off what had become a giant algorithmic safety trade.“Whether it’s in the supermarket or the stock market, when something is abundant, we don’t pay a premium for it,” Wells Fargo & Co. strategist Chris Harvey said by phone. “Growth is improving, growth will be abundant, and the scarcity value that we’ll be willing to pay for growth is compressing.”A related problem for investors is the size of tech stocks relative to the rest of the market. At 27% of the S&P 500, they’re double the next biggest industry. According to an estimate from Goldman Sachs Group Inc., if the Faang stocks declined by 10%, the bottom 100 S&P 500 stocks would need to rise by a collective 90% in order for the S&P 500 to be unchanged.In other words, however well banks and energy hold on to their gains, there is a tipping point where tech selling overwhelms everything.Here’s what market-watchers had to say about today’s moves:Chad Morganlander, senior money manager at Washington Crossing Advisors:“How low can this go? You can certainly see an additional 10% adjustment in growth stocks, not because they’re not good companies, but their valuations are just lofty,” he said. “That’s the issue for market participants, in particular growth investors that have very high valuations they need to justify. And one of the ways to justify that is by looking at the risk-free rate being virtually nil. As the risk-free rate starts to normalize, that’s putting pressure on their P/E.”Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial:“In an uncertain world, they represented growth, and they delivered. But they delivered at a higher multiple. And if the 10-year Treasury yield continues to climb higher and the Fed doesn’t perform an operation twist or yield-curve control, it becomes less attractive at those multiples. At lower multiples, they become exceedingly attractive -- the question is at what multiple is that? And because we don’t know, at this point we don’t know where inflation is going to land,” she said. “Long-term investors are going to be buying them at some level, but the level is clearly not at this point.”Max Gokhman, head of asset allocation at Pacific Life Fund Advisors:“Growth stocks’ valuations go from lofty to gargantuan when you start discounting their future cash flows at higher rates. Pair this with the fact that yields are rising due to prospects of higher economic growth and it creates the perfect scenario for further rotation out of growth and into value,” he said. “We think this is the beginning of a cycle. The last one saw over a decade of growth outperformance. While this period of value domination may not be as long, it can nonetheless last for several years.”Arthur Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities Corp.:“We’ve got a market that has an irrational fear of higher yields on the 10-year and I think that for some reason all of a sudden, we’ve pinned all our hopes up on the 1.5% level on the yield on the U.S. 10-year for no good reason necessarily. It seems like when that line in the sand is crossed, it rings the death knell for equities -- and to a large extent, none of that makes sense,” he said. “When does that dissipate? I think that calms down when we get through this bout of volatility in yields.”Gene Goldman, chief investment officer at Cetera Financial Group:“A lot of the growth and tech names did get a little ahead of themselves. This selloff is warranted right now because you have investors questioning with higher interest rates and higher yields. Tech is really valued on long-term growth prospects, so this puts valuations under question. This is why we have been overweight value and cyclicals in our portfolio for some time now,” he said. “The market wants the Fed to come in and save things and soothe the market but what really can Powell say? What Powell has said is consistent with what he and the other Fed governors have said -- inflation is going to rise.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pandemic shoots up costs for Costco, profit misses estimates

    Millions of dollars in pandemic-related charges have further hurt profit margins of retailers, who have already been investing heavily in their supply chains to cut delivery time as online demand surges due to the health crisis. Costco offered a premium pay to workers at the onset of the pandemic outbreak and from March raised the minimum wage for its hourly staff to $16, a dollar over what its competitors Amazon.com Inc and Target Corp pay per hour. The warehouse retail chain, which brings in only a fraction of sales from its online channels and relies largely on the treasure hunt shopping experience, has been focusing on growing its online sales over the past year.

  • Anger in Lebanon as currency, prices spiral out of control

    Protesters in Lebanon burned tires and closed several major roads on Thursday as the severe economic crisis gripping the country continued to spiral out of control with no progress on the formation of a new Cabinet. In a new low, a fistfight broke out inside a supermarket in Beirut, apparently over the purchase of subsidized powdered milk. The Beirut supermarket issued a statement later saying the fistfight broke out when a shopper attacked a branch manager who told him he cannot buy large amounts of subsidized milk and oil without considering the restrictions.

  • GOP senators criticize Pentagon nominee's 'partisan' tweets

    The Biden administration's nominee for top Pentagon policy adviser was met with sharp criticism from Republicans on the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday, including accusations that he has been too partisan. Colin Kahl, who served as national security adviser to then-Vice President Joe Biden during the Obama administration, faced repeated questions on his previous support for the Iran nuclear deal and how he would approach that issue now. “We know that there is a new administration and that we will have policy disagreements that we will all try to work through,” said the ranking Republican on the panel, Sen. Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma.

  • Trump inadvertently boosts Biden's stimulus messaging with another statement raging against McConnell

    Former President Donald Trump has released a new post-presidency statement, and Democrats might just be glad he did. The former president, who remains permanently banned from Twitter, released a statement Thursday once again raging against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), blasting him as the "most unpopular politician in the country" while blaming him for Republicans' Senate losses in Georgia — losses for which Trump himself has been blamed by other Republicans. One of the reasons Republicans lost the two Georgia Senate runoffs in January, Trump argues, was "Mitch McConnell's refusal to go above $600 per person on the stimulus check payments when the two Democrat opponents were touting $2,000 per person in ad after ad." The statement offered "quite the pre-stimulus political gift to Democrats," wrote National Journal's Josh Kraushaar, while The Washington Post's Dave Weigel noted that Trump "remarkably" used this opportunity to "validate Biden's messaging on the $1,400 checks instead of whacking him and Democrats for curtailing them." Remarkably, Trump also uses this statement to validate Biden's messaging on the $1400 checks instead of whacking him and Democrats for curtailing them. "The $2000 will be approved anyway by the Democrats." https://t.co/M9dXoX13VS — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) March 4, 2021 Indeed, Trump writes that "the $2,000 will be approved anyway by the Democrats," while offering no comment on the fact that the new checks are actually for $1,400, nor on Biden's recent compromise that narrows the eligibility. Politico's Gabby Orr observed that Trump "could have put out a statement saying the income phase-outs in the Biden stimulus bill are going to mean he gave checks to more Americans," but "instead he's still targeting his own party with stuff like this." This was just Trump's latest statement in this vein after he released another one last month describing McConnell as an "unsmiling political hack." He also mentioned McConnell in a recent Conservative Political Action Conference speech, in which he took credit for McConnell's recent re-election. McConnell told Fox News he "didn't watch" the speech and that "we're dealing with the present and the future, not looking back to the past." More stories from theweek.comThe Republican grievance perpetual motion machineWhich states best handled the pandemic? There's no clear answer. 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearance

  • Prosecutors: Officer was on Floyd's neck for about 9 minutes

    As the trial approaches for a white Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, prosecutors are putting the time Derek Chauvin’s knee was on the Black man's neck at about nine minutes. The fact that the figure has evolved probably won't matter at Chauvin’s trial, which begins Monday with jury selection. One former prosecutor says it’s common for such details to be fine-tuned as prosecutors build a case.

  • The Texas Governor Reaches for Culture War to Dodge Blackout Criticism

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to lift all pandemic restrictions this week came as a shock to even his own health advisers. Call it what you like, but it may give him a way to move past the raft of negative headlines coming from his state’s disastrous handling of a winter storm that left Texas literally in the dark. For two weeks, Texas has been a focus of national attention as the cold snap rendered more than 4 million Texans without power, caused at least 70 deaths and so far cost the state economy $19 billion.

  • Boris Johnson fails to replace adviser on ministerial standards amid growing cronyism allegations

    Boris Johnson has yet to appoint a successor to his adviser on ministerial standards, more than three months after the resignation of Sir Alex Allan.

  • Lauren Boebert criticised for calling Equality Act ‘supremacy of gays’

    Bill to prevent discrimination against LGBT+ people passed House last week

  • It is hard to overstate just how unusual Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's media war with Buckingham Palace is

    A series of extraordinary confrontations have seen the Queen's household accused of a smear capaign and Markle accused of bullying.

  • Ireland says UK not behaving like a 'respectable country'

    Britain's decision to make unilateral changes to Northern Irish Brexit arrangements is "not the appropriate behaviour of a respectable country" and will erode trust with the European Union, senior Irish ministers said on Thursday. The EU promised legal action on Wednesday after the British government unilaterally extended a grace period for checks on food imports to Northern Ireland, a move Brussels said violated terms of Britain's divorce deal.

  • New Zealand man charged over threats to Christchurch mosques

    A New Zealand man is facing criminal charges after allegedly posting online threats against two Christchurch mosques that were the sites of a terrorist attack that left 51 people dead. Police on Thursday arrested the 27-year-old man and charged him with threatening to kill. Police Superintendent John Price told reporters the threats were made earlier this week on the website 4chan, which has been used as a forum in the past by white supremacists.

  • Scientists spotted a 'space hurricane' swirling above the magnetic north pole. It was raining charged solar particles.

    Satellites observed a swirling storm above the magnetic north pole in 2014. It was the first space hurricane ever spotted, according to a new study.

  • The Trumps are trying to sell a Florida home for $49 million after buying it from the former president's sister for $18 million in 2018

    Eric Trump tweeted a listing for a home that the family is trying to sell through a limited liability company for more than twice its 2018 value.

  • Alicia Vikander ate 1,900 calories a day on the keto diet to lose weight for 'Tomb Raider'

    Alicia Vikander followed the keto diet because she was traveling so was unable to track her meals, and ate 1,900 calories a day to lose fat.

  • Biden cuts 16 million people off from stimulus checks after striking deal with moderate Senate Democrats, study says

    Biden approved phasing out direct payments entirely for individuals making above $80,000 a year and married couples earning more than $160,000.

  • QAnon Shaman Begs for Leniency: I Stopped Muffin Theft During Capitol Riot

    CBS NewsThe notorious “QAnon Shaman” has insisted his actions during the Capitol riot were not an attack on the United States—and that he can prove it because he stopped other rioters from stealing muffins.Jacob Chansley, who became arguably the most infamous Capitol rioter due to his furry and be-horned costume, has given a bizarre interview to CBS News in his latest attempt to beg for mercy. The first glimpse of the 60 Minutes interview was broadcast Thursday morning.Speaking from jail, Chansley became clearly short-tempered when CBS News reporter Laurie Segall asked him if he considered his actions during the storming of the Capitol to be an attack on the nation.The "QAnon Shaman" of the January 6th attack on the Capitol tells his story for the first time from jail, as he faces up to 20 years behind bars.Jacob Chansley spoke with @60minutes+'s @LaurieSegall pic.twitter.com/uhUuFNHRvf— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 4, 2021 When he was then asked to describe his actions in his own words, he explained: “I sang a song, and that’s a part of shamanism, it’s about creating positive vibrations in a sacred chamber. I also stopped people from stealing and vandalizing that sacred space, the Senate. I actually stopped people from stealing muffins out of the break room.”While preventing muffin theft is all well and good, the accusations against Chansley are very serious. On top of storming into the Capitol building, Chansley is also accused of leaving an ominous note for Vice President Mike Pence at his desk in the Senate chamber that read: “It’s only a matter of time, justice is coming.” That day, he was also carrying a spear attached to a flagpole, which prosecutors considered to be a weapon.Chansley is facing as many as 20 years in prison, but can’t seem to see what he did wrong. In the interview, he went on: “I also said a prayer in that sacred chamber because it was my intention to bring divinity and to bring God back into the Senate.” When reminded that it was illegal for him to even enter the chamber, he described that as a “very serious regret.”His mother, Martha Chansley, also insisted he did nothing wrong, telling Segall that her son simply “walked through open doors.” “He was escorted into the Senate. So, I don’t know what’s wrong with that,” she said. “I know that he is sorry but again it all comes back to he walked through open doors.” Prosecutors haven’t said how Chansley got into the building but there’s no evidence that police guided rioters into the Senate chamber. She justified her son’s decision to protest the election result by repeating the lie that the election was stolen. “I don’t think it’s right that [the election] was won fraudulently. I don’t believe it was won fairly at all,” she said. "He walked through open doors." - Martha Chansley, defends the actions of her son -- aka the QAnon Shaman -- during the Capitol siege. This exchange was one of the most telling from the piece. Would watch the full clip. pic.twitter.com/Ie1YJ0YXPf— Laurie Segall (@LaurieSegall) March 4, 2021 On former President Donald Trump, whom Chansley has repeatedly criticized via his attorney because he was not offered a pardon before Trump left office, it appears he still holds a soft spot for him.“I developed a lot of sympathy for Donald Trump because it seemed like the media was picking on him,” said Chansley. “I have been a victim of that all my life, whether it be at school or at home, so in many ways I identified with a lot of the negative things he was going through.”Chansley went on to admit that he was “wounded” by not being offered a pardon, but does not regret his loyalty to Trump. “I [only] regret entering that building, with every fiber of my being,” he said.While Chansley’s strange jailhouse appearance on national television might be viewed as detrimental to his legal battle, his defense attorney believes it was totally logical and justified. “[Chansley] is the most visible face of this riot. So for the first time in my career, it is not a trepidation to have my client speak out—it’s fully abated,” defense attorney Albert Watkins told The Daily Beast on Thursday.“If anything, it’s necessary to shift the message and dialogue that I have been pushing for since Jacob Chansley has been taking into custody: The riots were more than a lynch mob, but the result of years of manipulation [from Trump].”“He believed the president. He believed the words and reacted on those words. So when you have millions of Americans who were embracing over four years of propaganda and lies and misrepresentations daily—we have to have compassion for that. We have to have patience,” Watkins added.The lawyer added that the more people get exposed to his client, they’ll realize the “gentleman that he is” and remember that the thousands who stormed the Capitol “are our brothers and sisters and neighbors.”CBS reporter Segall said Chansley ended his interview by shouting “SEE ME! SEE ME!” and insisting that he’s not a violent man. A judge will hear arguments Friday on whether he should be released before his trial.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • North Korea measures to stem COVID-19 worsen abuses, hunger: U.N. expert

    Drastic measures taken by North Korea to contain coronavirus have exacerbated human rights abuses and economic hardship for its citizens, including reports of starvation, a United Nations investigator says. North Korea, which has yet to report any confirmed COVID-19 cases despite sharing a border with China, has imposed border closings, banned most international travel and severely restricted movement domestically in the past year. "The further isolation of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea with the outside world during the COVID-19 pandemic appears to exacerbate entrenched human rights violations," Tomas Ojea Quintana, U.N. special rapporteur on human rights in the country, said in a report seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

  • Analysis: Biden faces calls to jumpstart North Korea talks with more pragmatic goals

    With U.S. policy toward North Korea in limbo as the new administration in Washington conducts a months-long policy review, former officials and experts are sparring over whether to shift focus from seeking the North's full denuclearisation. The administration of President Joe Biden says its review of North Korea policy will be finished in coming months, before announcing its plans for handling a rolling crisis that has bedevilled generations of U.S. presidents.

  • Chaos as freed Nigerian schoolgirls reunited with families

    Hundreds of Nigerian girls abducted last week from a boarding school in the country’s northwest have been returned to their families amid chaos as security forces opened fire on a gathering outside the school where the reunions were held Wednesday. The girls, aged 10 and up, had been abducted from the Government Girls Secondary School in Jangebe in Nigeria’s northwest Zamfara state and were released Tuesday after negotiations. Zamfara Gov. Bello Matawalle said that 279 girls had been freed.