PlayAGS Stock Is Estimated To Be Modestly Overvalued

The stock of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $8.08 per share and the market cap of $294.4 million, PlayAGS stock is believed to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for PlayAGS is shown in the chart below.





Because PlayAGS is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. PlayAGS has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.13, which ranks worse than 74% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks PlayAGS's financial strength as 2 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of PlayAGS over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. PlayAGS has been profitable 0 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $167 million and loss of $2.41 a share. Its operating margin is -24.45%, which ranks worse than 68% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry. Overall, the profitability of PlayAGS is ranked 4 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of PlayAGS over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of PlayAGS is -9.4%, which ranks worse than 69% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -21.3%, which ranks worse than 79% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, PlayAGS's ROIC is -5.83 while its WACC came in at 11.97. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of PlayAGS is shown below:

In closing, The stock of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks worse than 79% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry. To learn more about PlayAGS stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

