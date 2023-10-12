Player in California Wins Second-Largest Powerball Lottery in U.S. History

One lucky player in California won Wednesday night’s $1.7 billion Powerball lottery, the second-largest in U.S. history after last year’s $2 billion winner. The announcement came soon after the numbers were drawn. Winning numbers were 22, 24, 40, 52 and 64 with a Powerball of 10. The unidentified winner will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $1.765 billion or a lump sum payment of $774.1 million, according to Powerball. “Congratulations to the newest Powerball billionaire and the millions of Powerball players who won other cash prizes in last night’s drawing,” said Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director.

