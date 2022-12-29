Player punches referee in face at high school basketball game, Massachusetts cops say

A high school boys’ basketball game turned violent when a player assaulted a referee, forcing the game to end early, Massachusetts police said.

A 17-year-old player from the visiting team “punched a referee in the face” during a Dec. 28 game at Cohasset High, police said in a news release.

Following the assault, the game was canceled and players and attendees cleared the gym, police said.

The referee did not need medical attention, police said.

“There is no place for violence of any kind in a school and we are thankful that the victim in this incident was not seriously injured,” Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said in the release.

A spokesperson for the Cohasset Police Department did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Dec. 29.

Boston Public Schools released a statement on Dec. 29, stating its commitment to “fostering a safe and welcoming environment off and on school grounds” and adding it “does not condone violence of any kind,” according to NBC Boston.

“As a standard, members of BPS Athletics strive to be respectful of other teams, demonstrate good sportsmanship, and show respect to the communities we visit, players, rules, and officials,” the statement said, according to the outlet.

The incident was captured on video, which has not been released, according to WCVB, citing police.

Police have identified the 17-year-old student who reportedly assaulted the referee, and the matter is under investigation, police said.

Cohasset is about 20 miles southeast of Boston.

