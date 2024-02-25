Player thought he won $1,000 on Maryland lottery ticket. It was much more

A Maryland store clerk’s prediction to a customer buying lottery scratch-off tickets came true, lottery officials said.

“He told me ‘today is your lucky day,’” the man said, according to a Friday, Feb. 23, Maryland Lottery news release. “I started to laugh but he wasn’t kidding.”

The hotel work bought three “50 Years!” scratchers after receiving a $500 tip from his employer and giving his family $350, lottery officials said.

At first, the clerk’s good wishes seemed misplaced as the first two tickets came up empty. But then the Silver Spring man won $1,000 on the third ticket — or so he thought.

He gave the ticket to the clerk to scan.

“He told me, ‘You didn’t win $1,000. You have a $50,000 winner,’” the man told lottery officials. “He was right. It was my lucky day.”

The man says he plans to use his winnings to pay bills and help his family.

“50 Years!” is the first $50 scratch-off game offered by the Maryland Lottery, offering prizes up to $5 million. Two of the three top prizes have been won.

Silver Spring is about 35 miles southwest of Baltimore.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Double lottery winner almost skipped buying Maryland tickets. ‘About to leave the store’

71-year-old lottery player gets a call to check his numbers. ‘sure enough...’

Lottery player takes off work to spend two days ‘guarding’ winning ticket in Maryland