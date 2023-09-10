Players accuse former El Segundo water polo coach of sexual abuse

Three former students of an El Segundo water polo coach are accusing the man of alleged sexual abuse that took place over several years in a new lawsuit. George Harris Jr., a former geography teacher and water polo coach at El Segundo High School, was named in the suit filed by the three young men who were not identified. The alleged abuse took place between 2002-2010. The lawsuit also names the El Segundo Unified School District, claiming officials were aware of the issues and allowed the abuse to continue. The plaintiffs said Harris abused his position as a trusted father-figure and confidant while to groom, harass and abuse them for years. KTLA's Chris Wolfe reports on September 9, 2023.

