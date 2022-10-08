Today, we have decided to take a look at the players with the best average ratings in NBA 2K history throughout their various times featured in the game. It shouldn’t come as a surprise who finishes first on this list, as LeBron James has been one of the best players in the world for the past 15 years.

However, after James, things do get interesting. We’ll give you a hint: Another Los Angeles Lakers legend finishes second on the list.

Oh, and for those curious, Michael Jordan was only featured in NBA 2K during his time with the Washington Wizards, but he still managed to be a Top 10 player.

1. LeBron James

Average rating: 95.70

Highest rating: 99 on 2K9 and 2K14

Lowest rating: 78 on 2K4

2K seasons: 20

2. Kobe Bryant

Average rating: 94.94

Highest rating: 99 on 2K5 and 2K9

Lowest rating: 85 on 2K16

2K seasons: 17

3. Tim Duncan

Average rating: 93.35

Highest rating: 99 on 2K4 and 2K6

Lowest rating: 84 on 2K12

2K seasons: 17

4. Kevin Durant

Average rating: 92.0

Highest rating: 97 on 2K19

Lowest rating: 80 on 2K8

2K seasons: 16

5. Allen Iverson

Average rating: 91.83

Highest rating: 97 on 2K

Lowest rating: 80 on 2K11

2K seasons: 12

6. Shaquille O'Neal

Average rating: 91.50

Highest rating: 99 on 2K2

Lowest rating: 77 on 2K11

2K seasons: 12

7. Chris Paul

Average rating: 90.66

Highest rating: 99 on 2K9

Lowest rating: 77 on 2K6

2K seasons: 18

8. Michael Jordan

Average rating: 90.5

Highest rating: 93 on 2K2

Lowest rating: 88 on 2K3

2K seasons: Two

9. Dwyane Wade

Average rating: 90.12

Highest rating: 98 on 2K7

Lowest rating: 74 on 2K4

2K seasons: 16

10. Kevin Garnett

Average rating: 90.0

Highest rating: 99 on 2K1, 2K5, 2K6 and 2K9

Lowest rating: 74 on 2K17

2K seasons: 18

11. Anthony Davis

Average rating: 89.81

Highest rating: 95 on 2K21

Lowest rating: 79 on 2K13 and 2K14

2K seasons: 11

12. Luka Doncic

Average rating: 89.80

Highest rating: 95 on 2K23

Lowest rating: 79 on 2K19

2K seasons: Five

13. Stephen Curry

Average rating: 89.0

Highest rating: 96 on 2K22 and 2K23

Lowest rating: 69 on 2K10

2K seasons: 14

14. Chris Webber

Average rating: 88.77

Highest rating: 95 on 2K2

Lowest rating: 79 on 2K8

2K seasons: Nine

15. Kyrie Irving

Average rating: 88.25

Highest rating: 93 on 2K19

Lowest rating: 81 on 2K12

2K seasons: 12

16. Kawhi Leonard

Average rating: 87.83

Highest rating: 97 on 2K20

Lowest rating: 72 on 2K12

2K seasons: 12

17. Karl Malone

Average rating: 87.8

Highest rating: 95 on 2K1

Lowest rating: 84 on 2K3 and 2K4

2K seasons: Five

18. James Harden

Average rating: 87.78

Highest rating: 96 on 2K19, 2K20 and 2K21

Lowest rating: 74 on 2K11 and 2K12

2K seasons: 14

19. Tracy McGrady

Average rating: 87.76

Highest rating: 98 on 2K5

Lowest rating: 69 on 2K12

2K seasons: 13

20. Karl-Anthony Towns

Average rating: 87.75

Highest rating: 91 on 2K19

Lowest rating: 78 on 2K16

2K seasons: Eight

21. David Robinson

Average rating: 87.50

Highest rating: 93 on 2K

Lowest rating: 78 on 2K3

2K seasons: Four

22. Damian Lillard

Average rating: 87.45

Highest rating: 94 on 2K21 and 2K22

Lowest rating: 70 on 2K13

2K seasons: 11

23. Russell Westbrook

Average rating: 87.0

Highest rating: 94 on 2K18

Lowest rating: 77 on 2K9 and 2K10

2K seasons: 15

24. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Average rating: 86.90

Highest rating: 97 on 2K21 and 2K23

Lowest rating: 60 on 2K14

2K seasons: 10

24. Dirk Nowitzki

Average rating: 86.90

Highest rating: 97 on 2K7

Lowest rating: 69 on 2K

2K seasons: 20

26. Nikola Jokic

Average rating: 86.87

Highest rating: 96 on 2K23

Lowest rating: 68 on 2K16

2K seasons: Eight

27. Joel Embiid

Average rating: 86.55

Highest rating: 96 on 2K23

Lowest rating: 76 on 2K16

2K seasons: Nine

27. Paul Pierce

Average rating: 86.55

Highest rating: 98 on 2K2

Lowest rating: 73 on 2K17

2K seasons: 18

29. Ray Allen

Average rating: 86.53

Highest rating: 92 on 2K5 and 2K8

Lowest rating: 79 on 2K11, 2K13 and 2K14

2K seasons: 15

30. Jayson Tatum

Average rating: 86.50

Highest rating: 93 on 2K23

Lowest rating: 77 on 2K18

2K seasons: Six

