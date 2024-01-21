The PLAYERS Championship unveils military appreciation plans for 50th-anniversary tournament

In commemoration of its 50th Anniversary, THE PLAYERS Championship has revealed its military appreciation plans, aiming to pay tribute to the active-duty service members and veterans in Northeast Florida. Partnering with CSX, THE PLAYERS is set to host thousands of service members and their families during the 2024 tournament.

Lee Smith, Executive Director of THE PLAYERS, expressed the organization’s pride in honoring those who have made significant sacrifices for both the local community and the nation. “We are so excited to honor and thank our brave active-duty service members and veterans with these special initiatives throughout the tournament,” said Smith.

This year’s program includes the return of Military Appreciation Day festivities on Tuesday, March 12th, featuring a performance of the Star-Spangled Banner by Matthew Johnson and a concert by multi-platinum country star Cole Swindell.

One of the highlights is the partnership with CSX to present the Patriots’ Outpost, a private venue exclusively for the military, offering complimentary snacks and nonalcoholic beverages for all patrons.

Military and veteran ticket offerings for THE PLAYERS 2024 include complimentary admission for active duty, retired, reserve, and National Guard members on specific days, with accompanying digital vouchers for on-site purchases. Veterans and one dependent can also avail of discounted admission on designated days, with similar digital vouchers.

In addition to ticket offerings, THE PLAYERS is set to host a Military Job Fair on Saturday, March 9, in collaboration with the Jacksonville Military Veterans Coalition. Approximately 25 companies with job opportunities will participate in the event.

On Military Appreciation Day, March 12, a ceremony will take place at the Island Green 17th hole, followed by a concert featuring country artist Cole Swindell.

Active duty, retired, reserve, and National Guard members will receive a 20% discount in the PGA TOUR Fan Shop on Tuesday, March 12.

For more information on THE PLAYERS’ military appreciation offerings, visit their website HERE.

To obtain military and veteran tickets, follow these steps:

1. Go to THEPLAYERS.com/tickets and click on CLAIM TICKETS in the Military Admission section.

2. Choose your preferred tournament day(s).

3. Confirm your military designation through GovX by clicking on the link provided on the checkout page.

4. After verification, finalize the transaction and retrieve your tickets on THE PLAYERS’ digital portal.

5. Prior to arrival, add your ticket(s) to your mobile wallet.

Please note that parking passes are not included in ticket purchases. A separate parking pass is necessary for each day of the tournament week (Tuesday through Sunday) and should be bought online in advance via THEPLAYERS.com/parking.

