The playful architecture of Frank Gehry

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Frank Gehry
    Frank Gehry
    Canadian-American architect

At 92, famed architect Frank Gehry is not resting on his substantial laurels. The designer behind such landmarks as the Walt Disney Concert Hall in downtown Los Angeles and the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain, talks with "60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whitaker about his creative process, and how aerospace technology has enabled him to turn his playful ideas into reality.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories