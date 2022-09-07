Elephant plays with watermelon snack before chomping down at the Oregon Zoo

Associated Press

When Rory McIlroy runs into some of his former Ryder Cup teammates at Wentworth this week, don’t expect them to spend much time reminiscing about fond memories. European Ryder Cup stalwarts Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter are among the contingent of LIV Golf players who are competing at the BMW PGA Championship this week, much to the dismay of McIlroy and the others who have resisted the financial gains of joining the Saudi-backed breakaway series. During a forgettable Ryder Cup for Europe last year at Whistling Straits, one of the most memorable moments came when McIlroy broke down in tears when talking about how much he loved his teammates.