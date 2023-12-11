Playful puppy abandoned at NC shelter needs new home as holidays near. Meet Mistletoe

A playful puppy was abandoned at a North Carolina shelter — and now, she needs a new home as the holidays near.

“With a nature as sweet as her name suggests, Mistletoe is everything you could want in a puppy,” the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina wrote Dec. 8 on Facebook. “She’s full of energy, loves to play, and her endearing puppy eyes can melt the coldest of hearts.”

Photos posted online show Mistletoe’s big eyes as she wears a bandanna adorned with snowmen and Christmas trees, another reflection of her holiday-themed name.

Some Facebook users said they couldn’t get enough of the cuteness as Mistletoe waits to get a new owner.

As of Dec. 8, Mistletoe was up for adoption. She was set to transition into her next chapter after getting a rough start to life.

“Despite being abandoned on our property, Mistletoe has shown remarkable resilience,” the shelter wrote. “Her past doesn’t define her; instead, it has shaped her into a pup who cherishes every bit of love she receives.”

Mistletoe loves to snuggle and is known for her “tail that can’t stop wagging.” The 2-month-old retriever mix is still waiting to get some of her vaccinations, so she won’t be able to spend time at parks right away.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Dec. 11. The shelter is in Greenville, roughly 85 miles east of Raleigh.

More details about the shelter’s dog adoption process can be found at hsecarolina.org.

