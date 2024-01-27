Playhouse Square announces partnership with Karamu House

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Karamu House and Playhouse Square announced a new partnership Friday night.

Leaders of both organizations confirmed that Karamu House will become the first affiliate company of Playhouse Square.

Karamu House President and CEO Tony Sias said he started thinking about the idea years ago. Things really got moving along, though, when he met with Playhouse Square CEO Craig Hassal last year.

Jackie Robinson statue stolen from Kansas park

Playhouse Square already has several resident companies, but their work with Karamu House will be more of a collaboration.

“We’re not merging, it’s actually building on the strength of both organizations. Karamu do amazing shows right here, we do amazing shows at Playhouse Square. We’re now going to bring our forces together to create even more amazing shows at Playhouse Square while continuing all of the great stuff Karamu does and the great stuff that we do,” said Hassal.

Birthday preparations underway for America’s oldest living person

“The facility allows us to do larger production there, but the vision for the future is that they would be creative, collaborating partners, with Karamu taking the lead on the artistical side of things and Playhouse Square being the lead producer on the work. Through these collaborations, it’s a balance and fair representation of the incredible work that can happen in Cleveland,” said Sias.

The announce came before the world premiere of the show “Breakfast at the Bookstore,” which was written by Cleveland playwright Lisa Langford.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.