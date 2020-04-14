Playing campaign consultant, &c.

A lot of us are campaign consultants manqués. We’re armchair Karl Roves and David Axelrods. We have free advice to give (and you remember the old line about what free advice is worth).

Well, if I were advising the Biden campaign, I might say: Look, forget this left, right, and center stuff. Run Biden as an American. A plain old American. “We’ve got a menace and an embarrassment in the White House,” he might say. “He’s not a ‘stable genius.’ He’s neither the one nor the other. We’ve managed to get through four years, but we may not be as lucky in the next four. Enough of this grotesque reality-TV show. I’m an old man, in the midst of a last hurrah. One last service for my country. I may not be the sexiest thing on the planet. But I will restore honor, decency, and dignity to the White House, and allow America to get on with life.”

If I were advising the Trump campaign, I might say: Present him as the president you need, whether you like him or not. Yes, he’s rough around the edges. But he’s strong. His heart’s in the right place. And he has “broad shoulders,” as Mike Pence says. We can’t let the weenies and weaklings back in. Remember why we threw them out in the first place. Don’t let this country be pushed around, by the elites and globalists. America First. To hell with political correctness. Never go back. We have made big strides in making America great again, but we have more striding to do. We have drained the swamp, but we have more draining to do. Let’s finish the job, together. Four more years.

So, for Biden, return-to-normalcy. And for Trump, Populism 101, basically.

You may have noticed that I have not mentioned the pandemic. I don’t think the pandemic changes much, frankly, where the 2020 race is concerned. Except in one area, and it’s not a small one: the economy.

Anyway, I will leave all this to the professionals . . .

• Many years ago, a lady read an article in a newspaper or magazine, and put it down ticked. “They had to comment on a woman’s looks,” she said. “They would never do that to a man — to a male politician.” “Oh?” I said. “How many times have you read ‘paunchy,’ ‘cigar-chomping,’ ‘rumpled,’ and the like?” The lady allowed that this was true.

I thought of her when reading Tim Alberta, responding to criticism. He was great, and is great. He’s one of the best political reporters on the scene today. He worked for us at National Review, and now works at Politico.

He wrote an article about Gretchen Whitmer, the governor of Michigan, his home state (and mine). One of the passages reads as follows:

To the untrained eye, Gretchen Esther Whitmer might seem like a pushover. With the suburban-mom hairstyle, the high-pitched giggle, the nasal accent straight out of “Fargo” central casting, she looks like the type of person — OK, the type of woman — that Donald Trump would chew up and spit out. But looks can be deceiving, especially when they are strategically deployed to deceive.

A critic didn’t like this, saying, “Is there an example of you writing about a man’s appearance, or his voice? Or describing him as a Dad?” Etc. Tim answered, “Um, yes. There are hundreds of examples. I write profiles for a living.”

He went on to say, “I’ve written about Boehner’s smell, Cruz’s creepy vibe, Ryan’s beard, Cantor’s whine, Rubio’s sweat, Jordan’s ears, Sanford’s wrinkles, Walker’s small hands, Meadows’ glasses, Scalise’s weight, McCarthy’s extramarital rumors, Pence’s facial contortions and Trump’s hair.”

He added, “Go away.”

Tim Alberta sang for me, and many other writers. When I write profiles of women, I go very lightly on physical descriptions and all that. I’ve even been known to say, “I know you’re not supposed to mention these things, but . . .” Of course, I go light in profiles of men, too.

David Pryce-Jones once said to me — after reading a manuscript I’d sent him — “The novelist in me wants more physical description from you.” I took that advice to heart, immediately.

• Here was a typical Trump tweet, jotted on Easter Sunday:

Just watched Mike Wallace wannabe, Chris Wallace, on @FoxNews. I am now convinced that he is even worse than Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd of Meet the Press(please!), or the people over at Deface the Nation. What the hell is happening to @FoxNews. It’s a whole new ballgame over there!