Playing the Florida Lottery? Are more winning tickets sold in Publix? Is one city luckier?

Whether you're a regular Florida Lottery player or you buy a ticket on a whim — or maybe only when the Powerball or Mega Millions jackpots prove too tempting — we all search for ways to increase the odds of winning.

We tracked all the winners in the various drawings — Powerball, Mega Millions, Lotto, Jackpot Triple Play and Fantasy 5 — held in January to see what city was the luckiest.

Do the odds improve if you buy a ticket at Publix or maybe at a 7-Eleven or Circle K?

Here's what we found:

How many Florida Lottery winners were there in January 2024?

In all the games we tracked, there were 56 winners in the drawings held between Jan. 1 and Jan. 31.

Are more winning lottery tickets sold at Publix?

Here's the breakdown:

Publix: 16 winners

Circle K: 4 winners

Sunshine or Sunshine Food Mart: 3 winners

7-Eleven: 2 winners

Winn Dixie: 2 winners

Publix Liquor Store: 2 winners

What Florida city had the most lottery winners?

Miami: 8 winners

Tampa: 4 winners

Boynton Beach: 2 winners

Jacksonville: 2 winners

Ocala: 2 winners

Port St. Lucie: 2 winners

Weston: 2 winners

Winter Haven: 2 winners

If you buy a lottery ticket at a Publix in Miami, do odds improve?

Doesn't look like it, at least in January.

Only one of the eight winning tickets sold in Miami was sold at a Publix.

There were two winning tickets sold at Sunshine in Miami.

However, two of the four winning tickets sold in Tampa were sold at a Publix super market.

What Florida Lottery game saw the most winners in January?

Not surprisingly, most winners were playing Fantasy 5. There were 52 Fantasy 5 winners out of the 56 winning tickets sold in January.

What other games had winners in January?

There were three winning Powerball tickets and one winning Cash4Life ticket sold in January.

What were the biggest jackpots in Florida in January?

The biggest win in January was a $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Tampa on New Year's Day, Jan. 1.

Also sold on New Year's Day was a $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Port St. Lucie.

Another $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in Hialeah Jan. 20.

A Cash4Life ticket sold in New York Jan. 29 netted the winner $1,000 a week for life.

All January winning Powerball tickets sold at Publix

All three winning Powerball tickets in Florida were sold at Publix super markets.

The winning tickets were sold in Tampa, Port St. Lucie and Hialeah.

What was the biggest Fantasy 5 jackpot in January?

The biggest Fantasy 5 jackpot sold in January was $142,203,82. The winning ticket was sold Jan. 13 in Winter Haven at a Publix.

That was closely followed by a jackpot of $142,059.67 from a ticket sold Jan. 6 in Miami at a Sunshine.

What were the smallest Fantasy 5 jackpots won in January?

There were three winners in the Fantasy 5 drawing held Jan. 27. Each of the winners — in Boynton Beach, Crystal River and Mount Dora — won $20,163.02.

January days with no winning tickets

There were six days in January when no winning tickets were sold. Three were on a Sunday and two were on a Friday.

Jan. 5: Friday

Jan. 7: Sunday

Jan. 11: Thursday

Jan. 14: Sunday

Jan. 21: Sunday

Jan. 26: Friday

There was at least one day each week in January when there were no winners in any of the drawings.

No winning tickets sold in Florida Lotto or Jackpot Triple Play games

Of all the games we tracked, no winning tickets were sold in for Florida Lotto or Jackpot Triple Play in January.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida Lottery January analysis: What city luckiest? Publix winners