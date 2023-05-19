Playing it safe not curbing reckless driving. Mayor needs to go bold or get out of the way

Who thinks the status quo is working after two crashes left six dead and six injured over Mother's Day weekend?

“Devastating,” is how community activist Tracey Dent described it.

“There is not one spot in Milwaukee that I would consider safe. We have reckless driving in every part of our city especially after the bars close. It’s scary just trying to get home,” said Dent, who has done several reckless driving awareness videos, stop the violence marches and participated in brainstorming meetings to call attention to the issue.

According to police, five people, including three teens and a 1-year-old child, were killed after two cars crashed into each other late on May 14. The driver of one of the vehicles was charged with multiple felonies Friday, including second-degree reckless homicide, that could send her to prison for 165 years if convicted. The second driver was arrested under suspicion of driving while intoxicated. A separate incident happened about 90 minutes later in the early morning hours on May 15, leaving one dead and three injured when a driver crashed his car into a tree.

Friends of Isreal Williams who was among the five people killed in Sunday's accident on West Fond du Lac Avenue, from left, Jaeosha Nicholson, Jalisa Davis, center and Shantasia Anderson, right, visit a memorial in his honor near the accident scene on Thursday, May 18, 2023. This area is among 14 intersections in Milwaukee that have seen the most car accidents in a year.

Dent, 55, said the city must get more punitive to tackle the problem, pointing out that all the speed bumps and bump-outs the city has installed to slow down drivers will be a waste of money if people fail to change how they drive.

He believes youth in stolen cars who hurt or kill someone should be charged as adults. Parents should also be on the hook financially for any damages caused by their children, unless the parents can prove they took steps to stop the behavior.

“We are losing too many lives on our streets daily and none of our officials want to be the bad guy,” he said. “Everyone is trying to be liked because they want to get reelected.”

Dent is right.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson said his administration has tried to make Milwaukee safer through street redesigns, impounding the vehicles of reckless drivers, and creating efforts like Vison Zero, a holistic framework to road safety that views all traffic deaths as preventable.

While it takes a multi-prong approach to restore order, someone needs to be – in Dent's words, the "bad guy" – or in mine, the "heavy." In this case, the heavy needs to push for a more punitive agenda. Someone, who cares more about the safety of all its citizens, instead of playing it safe to get reelected.

If Johnson won't play the heavy, then the police chief, sheriff or Common Council needs to take that stand. Someone needs step up because we can't speed bump the entire city.

We need to see the governor in town signing more bills like the ones he did May 10, just days before these crashes, that double fines and other penalties for reckless drivers and carjackers.

Ald. Bob Donovan speaks before Gov. Tony Evers signs two reckless driving bills he into at The Grace Center in Milwaukee on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

In the reckless driving bill, fines increase between $50 and $400. For a second reckless driving offense, the fines increase to between $100 and $1,000. A reckless driver who causes great bodily harm to another person could face up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine. In the carjacking bill, a person who uses a weapon or threatens to use a weapon can face up to 60 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

Despite best efforts, no sign of change in how people are driving

This shift is needed because I have yet to see driving behaviors improve and I live in the heart of all the activity on N. 39th and W. Capitol Drive. We had speed bumps added on our block three years ago and for the most part they worked, except for the five times police chased cars down our block.

There is not a day that goes by where I don’t see people speed through red lights, pass in the bike lane, or dangerously weave in and out of traffic. The ages vary from those who are too young to have a driver’s license to people who are old enough to know better.

I still want to see the street redesigns work, but I have little confidence it’ll be effective because the mindset of people must change.

Violent accidents are a daily occurrence in Milwaukee. If you look around most parts of the city, you can string together enough different car parts left at scenes to build your own vehicle.

Debris remains on the street after a vehicle accident left four people dead near the corner of North 60th street and West Fond Du Lac Avenue in Milwaukee on Monday, May 15, 2023.

Reckless driving has been documented, drunk driving is just as dangerous

While the city is trying different ways to reduce reckless driving, we can't ignore the companion danger: drunken driving and driving under the influence of drugs. After all, police said a combination of drunken and reckless driving are suspected as factors in one of the recent deadly crashes.

Wisconsin has the 9th most DUI arrests in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dent said the CDC numbers show an even more punitive approach is needed.

Our reckless driving numbers have been well documented, but most people don’t know that Wisconsin is an outlier when it comes to alcohol-impaired driving death rates for people between the ages of 21 and 34. While the nation’s average is 6.2 deaths per 100,000 residents. Wisconsin’s death rate for that same age is 8.8 deaths per 100,000. From 2009 to 2018, 1,928 people were killed in crashes involving an alcohol-impaired driver in the state, according to the CDC.

Reckless driving and drunk driving go hand and hand. They are both dangerous, but it seems only reckless driving is getting the attention. However, we also need to increase the number of sobriety checkpoints and politicians should push for ignition interlocks for any convicted offenders.

Reckless and drunk driving not only cost citizens millions in wrecked vehicles, higher insurance rates, and medical bills, but it also creates an environment where many people just choose to stay home. This hurts businesses like restaurants, retail, and night life because citizens fear being in an accident due to reckless driving.

It is time to move to a more punitive approach to restore order and save lives.

The current measures are safe, but we need bold.

