Playmaker Capital (CVE:PMKR) dips 12% this week as increasing losses might not be inspiring confidence among its investors

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. For example, the Playmaker Capital Inc. (CVE:PMKR) share price is down 18% in the last year. That's well below the market decline of 8.9%. Because Playmaker Capital hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. It's down 23% in about a month.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

Given that Playmaker Capital didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Playmaker Capital grew its revenue by 266% over the last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. Given the revenue growth, the share price drop of 18% seems quite harsh. Our sympathies to shareholders who are now underwater. Prima facie, revenue growth like that should be a good thing, so it's worth checking whether losses have stabilized. Our brains have evolved to think in linear fashion, so there's value in learning to recognize exponential growth. We are, in some ways, simply the wisest of the monkeys.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Playmaker Capital in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Playmaker Capital shareholders are happy with the loss of 18% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 8.9%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. It's great to see a nice little 3.3% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Playmaker Capital better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Playmaker Capital , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

