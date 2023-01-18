Playmaker Taps Taz Patel, Kristine Bill for C-Suite Positions to Accelerate Growth in 2023

Appointments of Patel and Bill will help propel leading sports content and entertainment platform’s corporate growth, brand partnerships and increase revenue goals

Playmaker, a leading social media sports and entertainment content platform, today announced two C-Suite appointments, bringing nearly three decades of experience across sports media, strategic marketing and business development to its team. Taz Patel joins the company to assume the role of Chief Business Officer, and Kristine Bill has been promoted to Chief Operations Officer. The position of Chief Business Officer is a role new to Playmaker, while Bill is succeeding former COO Rob Elder.

“The appointments of both Taz and Kristine clearly articulate the strategic vision and aggressive growth goals we have set for ourselves in 2023,” said Brandon Harris, CEO of Playmaker. “In the coming months, Playmaker is keenly focused on expanding our roster of creative talent, bringing to life more public-facing events and developing and redefining strategic brand partnerships, all while continuing to publish the first-rate sports and entertainment content Playmaker has become so well known for. Taz and Kristine will be instrumental in leaning into the momentum Playmaker created in 2022, and springboarding our brand to new levels of creativity, influence and notoriety.”

Patel’s responsibilities as Chief Business Officer include scaling the brand’s revenue, expanding platform integrations and securing strategic partnerships to further enhance the company's progression. Patel is a renowned early-stage startup operator with multiple exits over the past decade and previously founded Captiv8, a leading venture backed AI Influencer Marketing platform. His most notable exits included BlueLithium and Interclick, both acquired by Yahoo!, where Patel contributed to meaningful revenue growth via agency and brand partnerships.

“The early-stage companies that successfully scale talent, resources and profit have many of the characteristics Playmaker currently exhibits, most notably a lean operation, correctly leveraging technology and partnerships to maximize its output,” said Patel. “The sports industry is currently in a renaissance period, moving from its traditional state to the true intersection of entertainment, media and technology. I’m looking forward to utilizing my experience to broaden Playmaker’s sphere of influence and industry market share.”

Bill has been with Playmaker since July 2022, where she most recently served as Senior Vice President of Marketing & Events. In this new position, she will be tasked with leading all initiatives related to marketing, public relations, social media, creator content and e-commerce. Prior to joining Playmaker, she held roles with STN Digital, Blast Motion Inc. and GMR Marketing.

“The needs of today’s sports fans are rapidly changing and, as a company, Playmaker is constantly seeking to identify the next great experience, digitally or in-person,” said Bill. “This year we’ll be expanding Playmaker’s influencer program and developing engaging newsletters focused on specific areas within sports, entertainment and culture, as well as expanding our brand footprint with sponsorships and creative content activations at key tentpole sporting events. I’m excited to work with our world-class team of creatives and partners to provide our engaged audience with the exceptional experiences they demand.”

Playmaker experienced exponential growth throughout 2022 despite a series of market challenges brought on throughout the year. The rising platform saw a 300% jump in year-over-year revenue anchored by significant growth across its 30 social media channels, reaching more than 20 million followers and gaining new strategic partnerships with companies such as Pepsi, PointsBet and No House Advantage. Playmaker supported its financial growth by investing in people — specifically operational, marketing and financial employees — as well as new popular and emerging content creators such as Adam Garfield, Cam Smith and Nyrie Iskandarian. This expansion of talent brought Playmaker’s headcount from 12 to 60 in 2022, a 400% increase. In December 2022, Playmaker was named one of the Best Employers in Sports by notable sports business outlet Front Office Sports.

About Playmaker

Founded in 2018, Playmaker is a new-age media, talent & merchandise company. The company currently influences more than 20 million followers across its social media, 50+ athletes under management and more than 35 original shows on Snap Discover. In addition to its flagship sports content, Playmaker operates independent branded verticals including betting, entertainment, basketball and esports. For more information, please visit Playmaker’s official website, https://playmakerhq.com/.

