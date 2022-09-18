PlaySide Studios (ASX:PLY) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. That's why when we briefly looked at PlaySide Studios' (ASX:PLY) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on PlaySide Studios is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = AU$5.7m ÷ (AU$55m - AU$7.9m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, PlaySide Studios has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Entertainment industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured PlaySide Studios' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For PlaySide Studios Tell Us?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has employed 2,320% more capital in the last three years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 12%. Since 12% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

One more thing to note, even though ROCE has remained relatively flat over the last three years, the reduction in current liabilities to 14% of total assets, is good to see from a business owner's perspective. This can eliminate some of the risks inherent in the operations because the business has less outstanding obligations to their suppliers and or short-term creditors than they did previously.

Our Take On PlaySide Studios' ROCE

The main thing to remember is that PlaySide Studios has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. And since the stock has risen strongly over the last year, it appears the market might expect this trend to continue. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

PlaySide Studios does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant...

