PlaySide Studios First Half 2023 Earnings: AU$0.013 loss per share (vs AU$0.001 loss in 1H 2022)

PlaySide Studios (ASX:PLY) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: AU$17.2m (up 83% from 1H 2022).

Net loss: AU$5.49m (loss widened by AU$5.05m from 1H 2022).

AU$0.013 loss per share (further deteriorated from AU$0.001 loss in 1H 2022).

PlaySide Studios Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 18% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 8.9% growth forecast for the Global Entertainment industry.

The company's shares are down 20% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - PlaySide Studios has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

