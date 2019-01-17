Twitter More

Facebook More

Want to take a trip back to 1995? No, time machines aren't on sale today (but it would be cool if they were real). Get a taste of what it was like to grow up during the '90s with the PlayStation Classic, which is now on sale for $54.99, or 45% off its retail price, on Amazon.

This is the lowest price Amazon has EVER offered on this mini-console, which is 45% smaller than the original. It comes with two wired retro PlayStation controllers, a virtual memory card, and an HDMI cable that plugs directly into modern flat screen TVs. The retro console also comes with 20 pre-loaded games with a few classics and favorites, such as Final Fantasy Vll, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3, and Wild Arms. Read more...

