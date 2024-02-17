PlayStation hints at more "aggressive" plans to bring first-party games to PC

PlayStation has stated that it wants to be more "aggressive" with bringing its first-party games to PC.

Sony Interactive Entertainment's own published games, like The Last of Us Part I and 2018's Spider-Man, have come to PC platforms like Steam months and years after their console releases, once sales of said game have died down.

Helldivers II has been a rare exception, launching on the same day across PS5 and PC, and its success looks like something the company wishes to repeat and expand upon in the future.

Sony Interactive Entertainment

"In the past, as you all know, we wanted to popularise [the] console, and the first-party title's main purpose was to make the console popular," PlayStation chairman Hiroki Totoki said at an investor Q&A.

"It is true, but there is a synergy to it. So if you have strong first-party content, not only with our console but also other platforms like computers, a first party can be grown with multiplatform, and that can help operating profit to improve. So that is another one we want to proactively work on."

He concluded: "I personally think there are opportunities out there for improvement of margins, so I would like to go aggressive in improving our margin performance."

Sony's main competitor Microsoft releases practically all of its games on Xbox and PC at the same time (Miscrosoft owns Windows), and makes them available on day one through the Game Pass subscription.

Bethesda Softworks

However, it has now decided to dip its toes further into releasing its games on PlayStation hardware, confirming four titles that have been out for a while – Grounded, Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, and Sea of Thieves – are coming to PS5.

It says that, depending on the performance of these titles, it may be more aggressive itself in bringing bigger and newer games to its main console rival.

