PlayStation VR: These are the new controllers for Sony's virtual reality platform

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·1 min read

The innovations added to the controllers for video game console PlayStation 5 are coming to Sony's next virtual reality platform.

The electronics giant unveiled Thursday the first look at controllers for its next iteration of PlayStation VR, a virtual reality headset compatible with the PS5.

The orb-shaped controllers essentially split a PS5 controller in two, each featuring a thumbstick, triggers, and a small selection of buttons on the top.

Each trigger is adaptive, says Sony, and will generate tension depending on the action, such as pulling back a bow before firing an arrow or pushing down on a spring before its release.

The controllers for the new PlayStation VR.
The controllers will also offer haptic feedback to vibrate during specific actions within a game. It will also detect where your fingers are placed on the controller to allow players to make more natural hand gestures while they play.

In February, Sony revealed the first details about its PlayStation VR platform but noted no new hardware would launch this year. Sony currently boasts a PS VR headset for the PlayStation 4 and PS5.

Sony launched its original PS VR headset five years ago during a time when interest in virtual reality surged. After dropping due to high prices and complicated setups, VR has seen a resurgence in interest fueled by headsets like Oculus Quest, which are more affordable and don't require a PC or home console to operate.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: PlayStation VR: Orb-like controllers unveiled by Sony

