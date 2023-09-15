PlayStation's 'Deep Earth Collection' will outfit your PS5 in metalic red, blue and silver

The easiest way to gussy up your PlayStation 5 is to buy a customizable console cover — which PlayStation helpfully sells for $55 each. Now the company is getting ready to launch a premium option: a set of three metallic colors it's calling the "Deep Earth Collection."

PlayStation is calling the three new colors Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue and Sterling Silver, and says all three draw "inspiration from the beautiful and powerful hues found in the depths of planet Earth." A metallic finish sets the new colors apart from the other console covers available from PlayStation Direct. It may also be why they cost more: each of the new covers will sell for $59.99, a $5 premium over the regular price. DualSense controllers will also be available in the new colorway, selling for $74.99.

Pre-orders for the new colors begin on October 4, with the hues themselves launching in waves: Volcanic Red and Cobalt Blue colorways will be available on November 3, with the Sterling Silver accessories arriving on January 26.